US strategic oil reserve falls to 4-decade low as war on Iran drains emergency stocks

TEHRAN- The economic consequences of Washington's military confrontation with Iran are becoming increasingly visible inside the United States itself, as the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has fallen to its lowest level in more than four decades.

According to data reported by CNN, the U.S. government released another 8.9 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency reserve during the week ending June 12. The drawdown reduced total holdings in the SPR to just 340.3 million barrels, the lowest level recorded since 1983.

The continued depletion of emergency oil reserves reflects the mounting pressure that the prolonged conflict with Iran has placed on global energy markets. Faced with rising oil prices and growing concerns about inflation, the Trump administration has increasingly relied on the SPR to shield American consumers and businesses from the economic fallout of the war.

Analysts cited by CNN acknowledged that large-scale reserve releases have played a critical role in preventing even sharper increases in crude prices. However, they also warned that the strategy is steadily eroding a key pillar of U.S. energy security.

Since the outbreak of the war with Iran in late February, the reserve has reportedly declined by approximately 75 million barrels—an 18 percent reduction. Critics note that while President Donald Trump previously condemned the use of emergency reserves during the Biden administration, his government is now drawing down the SPR at an even faster pace.

Energy experts have expressed growing concern over the shrinking buffer. With the reserve now less than half full, some warn that the United States could face significant risks if another major disruption strikes energy supplies. The danger is particularly acute as the Atlantic hurricane season intensifies, raising the possibility of production outages in the Gulf of Mexico.

The sharp decline in the SPR highlights a broader reality: beyond the human and geopolitical costs of war, the U.S.-led conflict with Iran is generating substantial economic burdens that are increasingly being felt within the United States itself. As emergency reserves dwindle, questions are mounting about the long-term sustainability of Washington's approach and the price American consumers may ultimately pay.