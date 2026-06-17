Iran’s International Renewable Energy Conference, Exhibit to be held on July 20-21

TEHRAN- The 10th International Iran Renewable Energy Conference and Exhibition (IRAN REC 2026) will be held concurrently with the 7th edition of the National Renewable Energy Award on July 20 and 21 at the Milad Tower International Conference Center.

According to a report on Wednesday by IRNA from the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, given the transition of renewable energy from an "alternative option" to one of the "main pillars of the country's energy planning", this event is designed to create a specialized platform for interaction among policymakers, industries, investors, knowledge-based companies, and the academic community.

The rapid development of solar power plants, the successful formation of the green electricity market, and the legal requirements for supplying industries' electricity from clean sources indicate that this industry has entered a stage of growth and maturity, which will be specifically examined at this event.

This conference, organized in cooperation with the Iran Renewable Energy Association, the Energy Committee of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, and with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, focuses on key themes such as the development of the green electricity market, the requirements and opportunities arising from Article 16 of the Law on the Leap in Knowledge-Based Production, the role of industries in developing renewable power plants, energy storage technologies, project financing, and the localization of innovative technologies.

Concurrently with this event, the 7th National Renewable Energy Award of Iran, as the most credible performance evaluation reference in this field, will be presented to top organizations, industries, and companies to honor pioneers in technology development, investment, and the promotion of clean energy culture.

This specialized gathering will host the country's elite and industrial community on July 20 and 21 at the Milad Tower International Conference Center.

Interested individuals, specialists, and activists in this field can visit the conference website at www.irec.irrea.ir/fa for more information and registration, or contact the event secretariat at 021-66063148.

EF/MA