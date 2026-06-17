Asghar Farhadi to hold masterclass in Portugal

TEHRAN – Renowned Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will take part, as a guest speaker, in the 22nd edition of FEST - New Directors/New Films Festival, which is set to be held from June 20 to 28 in the coastal city of Espinho, Portugal.

Farhadi will hold a specialized masterclass in the festival’s educational section, an event known as a hub for discovering emerging talent in world cinema, ISNA reported.

The workshop provides an opportunity for filmmakers from around the globe to benefit from the Iranian director’s expertise in dramatic screenwriting, creating moral dilemmas, and directing actors.

In a note honoring the artist’s stature, the official website of the festival has described Asghar Farhadi as “one of the most progressive filmmakers of the 21st century,” highlighting his history of winning two Academy Awards for the films “A Separation” and “The Salesman”.

Farhadi, 54, became interested in cinema when he was a teenager and started his education in filmmaking by joining the Youth Cinema Society of Esfahan in 1986, where he made 8mm and 16mm short films. He received his Bachelor of Dramatic Arts at the University of Tehran in 1998 and his Master’s in Stage Direction a few years later. He devoted his final thesis to Harold Pinter, focusing, in particular, on the importance of silence and pauses in the playwright's work.

He made his directorial debut with “Dancing in the Dust” (2002). After the success of “About Elly” (2009), for which he won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlinale, Farhadi gained international recognition and critical acclaim with “A Separation” (2011), receiving no fewer than 70 awards, including an Academy Award and a César for Best Foreign Film.

He then left Iran for France to shoot “The Past” (2013), which won Bérénice Bejo the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. He later returned to Iran to direct “The Salesman” (2016), which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, where the film won Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Shahab Hosseini). The film became Farhadi’s biggest success and earned him the second Academy Award of his career.

His film “A Hero” (2021) won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. His latest film, “Parallel Tales,” shot in France, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026.

In addition to Farhadi, other prominent figures, including Danis Tanović (Oscar-winning director), Dan Laustsen (Oscar-nominated cinematographer for “The Shape of Water”), and Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer (production designers for “Barbie”), will also hold masterclasses at this year’s edition of the festival.

FEST is more than a film festival; it’s a dynamic platform for emerging filmmakers and industry professionals, combining competitive and non-competitive film sections with conferences, workshops, masterclasses, and networking opportunities to foster a vibrant exchange of ideas across cinema and the arts.

It offers a great lineup of activities for both audiences and professionals, showcasing cutting-edge films from new filmmakers with more than 200 screenings. It also includes films for young audiences, Q&A sessions with creatives, and concerts featuring over 18 artists. Over eight days, Espinho becomes a global hub for creativity, innovation, and collaboration, attracting participants from dozens of countries.

SS/SAB

