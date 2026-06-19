Eco Cultural Institute hosts commemoration ceremony honoring Magtymguly Pyragy

Tehran - The ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) hosted a commemorative ceremony entitled “Magtymguly Pyragy: The Voice of Unity and Cultural Renaissance” on Wednesday, bringing together diplomats, academics, researchers, and cultural figures to celebrate the enduring legacy of the renowned Turkmen poet, philosopher, and thinker.

The event provided a platform for examining the literary, intellectual, and cultural contributions of Magtymguly Pyragy, whose works continue to inspire generations across the ECO region and beyond through their messages of human dignity, social harmony, and cultural cohesion.

Speaking at the event, Mohammad Hassan, President of the ECO Cultural Institute, highlighted Pyragy’s significance as a symbol of social awareness, moral responsibility, and unity among peoples and said: “Today, we gather not only to honor the literary achievements of this distinguished poet, but also to reflect on his ethical, humanistic, and unifying vision—ideas that remain relevant and inspiring in the contemporary world”.

He emphasized that at a time when societies face growing social divisions, identity-related challenges, and ethical concerns, revisiting the intellectual legacy of Magtymguly Pyragy can contribute meaningfully to intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding.

Addressing the gathering, Ylyas Gayypov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressed appreciation to the ECO Cultural Institute for its continued efforts to promote the shared cultural heritage of the region.

He described Magtymguly Pyragy as one of the most influential figures in Turkmen cultural history and a pioneer of classical Turkmen literature. He noted that Pyragy’s poetry has been transmitted across generations and continues to occupy a central place in the cultural identity of the Turkmen people.

Referring to international recognition of the poet’s legacy, Gayypov highlighted that valuable manuscript collections related to Pyragy have been inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. He further noted that Pyragy’s works have been translated into numerous languages and published worldwide, reflecting the universal relevance of his thought and literary heritage.

Also speaking at the event, Sayfullo Mullojon, Professor of History at the National University of Tajikistan, examined Pyragy’s intellectual background and his influence beyond national borders.

According to Mullojon, Pyragy was not only a gifted poet but also a scholar familiar with fields such as philosophy, mysticism, and astronomy. He noted that the influence of classical literary masters, including Saadi, Hafez, and Khayyam, can be observed in Pyragy’s works, illustrating the deep cultural and intellectual connections among the peoples of the region.

Another keynote speaker, Ali Rahbar, Director of the Turkmen Cultural House, described Pyragy as a transnational cultural figure whose legacy transcends geographical boundaries. He emphasized that the poet stands at the crossroads of Persian literary traditions, the Iranian-Islamic mystical heritage, and the rich cultural legacy of the Turkmen people.

“Revisiting the heritage of Magtymguly Pyragy is not merely an academic endeavor; it is also an important step toward strengthening cultural dialogue and fostering mutual understanding among nations,” he stated.

As a symbolic gesture aimed at promoting cultural cooperation and scholarly exchange, Ambassador Gayypov donated a valuable collection of books and publications on Magtymguly Pyragy and Turkmen culture to the ECI Library.

The donation is expected to enrich the Institute’s research resources and support future studies on the literary and cultural heritage of the ECO region.

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