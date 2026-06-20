Skocic emerges as leading candidate for Persepolis job

TEHRAN - Croatian coach Dragan Skocic has emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of Persepolis following reports that the Tehran giants are preparing to part ways with Brazilian coach Osmar Loss.

Skocic enjoyed a highly successful 2024/25 campaign with Tractor, guiding the Tabriz-based club to the Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) title. His achievement has significantly enhanced his reputation in Iranian football and attracted the attention of Persepolis, the country's most successful and popular club.

According to local reports, Persepolis officials have identified the Croatian tactician as a strong option to lead the team into the new season. The club are expected to make a final decision on their coaching situation in the coming weeks as they seek to strengthen their position both domestically and in continental competitions.

The 56-year-old is no stranger to Iranian football. During his coaching career in Iran, Skocic has managed several clubs, including Malavan, Foolad, and Sanat Naft. He also served as head coach of the Iran national team, leading Team Melli through a successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

His familiarity with Iranian football, combined with his recent title-winning success at Tractor, makes him an attractive choice for Persepolis. If appointed, Skocic would face the challenge of meeting the high expectations that come with managing the most decorated club in the history of the Iranian league.