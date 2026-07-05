Persepolis negotiations stall with Skocic; Golmohammadi and Tartar on radar

TEHRAN — Persepolis football club’s pursuit of Dragan Skočić for the upcoming Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) season has hit a major roadblock.

Despite reports suggesting the Iranian giants were on the verge of finalizing a deal with the Croatian tactician, negotiations have reportedly collapsed. Sources indicate that the two parties failed to reach a consensus regarding financial terms, leaving the managerial position vacant.

With the Skočić deal off the table, the club have swiftly shifted their focus to alternative candidates. Former Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi—who recently accepted a role with Iraqi side Duhok SC—has emerged as a primary target for a potential return to Tehran.

Meanwhile, Gol Gohar coach, Mehdi Tartar, is also being strongly considered as a viable nominee to take the helm as the club look to solidify their coaching staff ahead of the new campaign.