Annual tea production expected to increase by over 30%

TEHRAN- The Head of the National Tea Organization stated that with the increase in the guaranteed purchase price of green tea leaves and favorable weather conditions, tea production is expected to rise by more than 30 percent compared to the previous year.

According to Mehr News Agency, Habib Jahansaz, the Head of the National Tea Organization, during a visit to warehouses and guaranteed purchase centers for green tea leaves, said: With the measures taken by the government and the support of Gilan Province's governorate for tea growers in increasing the guaranteed purchase price, the production of high-quality domestic tea in the country has increased.

He added: With the increase in the guaranteed purchase price of green tea leaves, the payment of capital and working capital facilities through the Tea Development Support Fund, and favorable weather conditions, it is predicted that tea production will increase by over 30 percent compared to last year.

According to Jahansaz, the guaranteed purchase price for first-grade and second-grade green tea leaves has increased by 72 and 67 percent respectively compared to the previous year.

He added: Currently, there is relative stability in the tea market, and sufficient reserves of Iranian tea are available given the upcoming subsequent harvests of green tea leaves.

The Head of the National Tea Organization considered the organization's primary priority in the current situation to be supplying the domestic market and increasing the share of Iranian tea in household consumption baskets.

Tea is a significant agricultural sector in Iran. The northern "Green Belt" produces over 65,000 tons of dried tea annually on approximately 25,000 hectares of land, supporting the livelihoods of over 65,000 farming families. The government, through the Iran Tea Organization, has historically played a central role, setting guaranteed purchase prices for green leaves from farmers and managing major processing factories.

However, the Iranian tea economy operates under profound challenges. While self-sufficient in production for much of the year, domestic demand is immense—Iranians consume over 100,000 tons per year, making the country one of the world's top tea consumers per capita. This gap between production and consumption necessitates substantial imports, historically from India, Sri Lanka, and Kenya.

MA