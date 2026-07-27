UNESCO-listed Alamut reflects Iran’s military architecture, enduring cultural legacy: expert

TEHRAN – The recent inscription of Iran’s “Alamut Castle and Related Fortifications” on UNESCO’s World Heritage list recognizes the site’s outstanding military architecture, historical significance and continuing cultural legacy, veteran Iranian archaeologist Rajab-Ali Labaf-Khaniki said.

Iran’s “Alamut Castle and Related Fortifications” was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List on Sunday during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, becoming the country’s 30th tangible cultural heritage property to receive the designation.

In an interview with Miras-e Aria, Labaf-Khaniki said sites admitted to UNESCO’s World Heritage list possess values that extend beyond national boundaries and are considered significant for humanity as a whole.

"Such values must not only have shaped identity in the past, but also continue to inspire people today and represent human civilization for future generations," he said.

Labaf-Khaniki, one of Iran’s leading archaeologists and a recipient of the country’s "Everlasting Figure" cultural heritage distinction, said Alamut Castle occupies a prominent place in Iranian history because of its association with the Ismailis and its role during periods of political conflict.

Iranian archaeologist Rajab-Ali Labaf-Khaniki in an undated photo

He said the Ismailis, centered at the mountain fortress of Alamut, became an influential political and religious movement whose opposition to ruling powers stemmed from a combination of religious beliefs, political aspirations and what he described as patriotic motivations.

According to Labaf-Khaniki, the castle’s historical importance is also linked to resistance against the Abbasid Caliphate and later the Mongol invasions. He said the Mongol ruler Hulagu Khan entered Iran with two principal objectives: eliminating the Ismaili movement and overthrowing the Abbasid Caliphate in Baghdad, both of which were ultimately achieved.

Turning to the site's architecture, Labaf-Khaniki described Alamut as an exceptional example of military and residential design.

"Architecture is the setting for human life," he said, adding that Alamut should be viewed not only as a political and military stronghold but also as a remarkable architectural achievement.

He said the fortress contains an extensive range of functional spaces, including residential quarters, defensive installations designed to withstand sieges, and elite sections whose scale and structural sophistication rivaled those of royal palaces.

The combination of monumental construction, carefully selected building materials and refined architectural decoration demonstrates the engineering capabilities of medieval Iranian builders, he said.

Labaf-Khaniki said the site's architectural, historical, cultural and social significance, together with its lasting influence on human civilization, justified its inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage list.

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