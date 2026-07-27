First smartification project of oil fields to be implemented in Darkhovin

TEHRAN- The CEO of Arvandan Oil and Gas Company announced: The first smartification project of the country's oil fields will soon be implemented in the Darkhovin field.

According to IRNA from the Oil Ministry, Hamid Deris said in this regard: This plan, which has been implemented in the form of field-oriented research contracts with universities, is now going through its final stages.

He added: By employing modern technologies, this project provides the ground for increasing productivity, optimizing production processes, and reducing costs.

According to Deris, collecting, monitoring, and online analysis of production data, predicting the field's behavior, and optimizing the production process are among the most important goals of the Darkhovin field smartification.

The smartification of oil and gas fields is a digital revolution reshaping the upstream sector. It moves the industry from inspections toward automated, data-driven operations.

At its core, this involves thousands of IoT sensors deployed across wells, pipelines, and processing facilities. These devices stream real-time data on pressure, temperature, flow, and equipment health. Artificial intelligence and digital twins analyze this data to predict reservoir behavior and optimize production.

The advantages are immense. Predictive maintenance foresees equipment failures, reducing costly downtime. Real-time analytics allow engineers to adjust parameters instantly, maximizing recovery.

Additionally, smartification improves safety and environmental protection. Automated systems detect minor leaks and trigger shutdowns, preventing major spills and cutting methane emissions.

This technology extends to logistics, helping coordinate supply chains and refine scheduling.

In a volatile market, smartification provides a competitive advantage by lowering expenditures and extending the life of mature fields. It empowers operators to produce more with less energy. This ongoing shift is vital for modern energy firms, minimizing environmental impact while boosting efficiency.

Ultimately, the move toward fully autonomous systems is not merely a technological upgrade. It represents a fundamental strategic necessity for the oil and gas industry, ensuring long-term profitability and securing a sustainable future.

EF/MA