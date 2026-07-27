World Hepatitis Day highlights removing barriers to life-saving services

TEHRAN – World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year to raise awareness, take action, and combat hepatitis worldwide.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and liver cancer. This year’s theme, “Hepatitis: Let’s break it down,” is a call to remove the barriers that stand between people and the services that can save their lives. Viral hepatitis continues to be a major cause of preventable illness and death worldwide.

The tools needed to eliminate viral hepatitis already exist. Effective vaccines, accurate diagnostics, curative treatments for hepatitis C, and lifelong therapies for hepatitis B can prevent infections, save lives, and reduce liver cancer and cirrhosis. Despite this, millions of people remain undiagnosed, untreated, or unable to access care due to stigma, limited awareness, health system gaps, and persistent inequalities.

The 2026 campaign calls for turning proven science into action through stronger political commitment, sustained investment, and efforts to expand equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment, and care.

The Day is an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on hepatitis, encourage actions and engagement by individuals, partners and the public and highlight the need for a greater global response as outlined in the WHO’s Global hepatitis report of 2017.

The date of 28 July was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.

Low coverage of testing and treatment is the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve the global elimination goals by 2030.

In 2025, Jaffar Hussain, the former World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Iran, lauded Iranian health experts and officials, as well as people, in addressing hepatitis B and C, underlining that the country’s determination in eliminating hepatitis is praiseworthy.

Viral hepatitis is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide, although it is preventable and curable. Highlighting the significance of raising public awareness, renewing commitment, and accelerating measures in fighting hepatitis, the official said eliminating hepatitis requires collective measures and broad participation, IRNA reported.

Highlighting Iran’s remarkable accomplishments in managing hepatitis B through vaccination, Hussain elaborated on existing challenges, particularly among vulnerable groups, in the case of hepatitis C.

“We need to focus on health quality and programs such as peer support, harm reduction services, and the expansion of tests and treatments,” the official said.

Referring to the WHO policy of Integrating HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) with Primary Health Care (PHC), Hussain said the integration of hepatitis services with PHC will lead to improved access to services, enhanced service delivery, stronger community engagement, improved health outcomes, and sustainable financing.

The official went on to call for investing in stigma-free and people-centered care and the integration of hepatitis services with PHC, emphasizing that the eradication of hepatitis is not merely a health objective, but a step towards justice, human dignity, and equality.

The health ministry has set goals to eliminate hepatitis C in the country by the Iranian year 1405 (March 2026-March 2027) through precise planning and broad participation of different sectors, the deputy health minister Alireza Raeisi has said.

The country will continue to implement diagnostic, therapeutic, and preventive policies to be able to achieve international bronze, silver, and ultimately gold medals for the eradication of hepatitis C.

MT/MG