Over 2 million people registered so far to attend Arbaeen pilgrimage

TEHRAN – More than two million individuals have so far been registered on ‘Samah’, an online platform developed to organize pilgrims for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has said.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

Until now, around 750,000 pilgrims have travelled to Iraq through six borders, namely Mehran, Shalamcheh, Chazabeh, Khosravi, Tamarchin and Bashmaq, to take part in this religious ceremony.

Some 22 key governmental agencies, utilizing all necessary resources and facilities, are providing services to the pilgrims, IRNA quoted Momeni as saying.

Over 3,500 mawkebs (volunteer service stations) have been set up both in Iran and Iraq to serve the people. The governmental agencies have provided appropriate vehicles to facilitate pilgrims’ transportation both into Iraq and back from that country.

The two nations have also established a joint operation center on the two countries’ border to fully monitor the situation and plan ways to provide services to the mourners.

‘Regional countries can use Iran’s experience in managing Arbaeen pilgrimage’

Hossam Elsharkawi, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has highlighted Iran’s experience in managing the Arbaeen pilgrimage, saying that the country can serve as a regional hub to train other nations and share expertise with them.

The shared mission of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies worldwide is to support people and provide humanitarian services to them; Iran has valuable expertise in mass gathering management, which has to be shared internationally, Mehr news agency quoted Elsharkawi as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing the sixth International Congress on “Health in Arbaeen”, held in Tehran on July 19 to 20.

“The international federation is striving to create a platform to transfer Iran’s knowledge, scientific documentation, and experience on mass gathering management to other countries, as this experience is truly golden and unparalleled globally,” he stressed.

The official went on to say that the IFRC is currently consulting and exchanging views with Iranian officials to establish an educational hub for mass gathering management in the country, a center that would provide ongoing specialized training, preserve and pass on the knowledge to future generations.

This year, 515 articles were submitted to the congress, out of which 19 articles will be delivered as lectures, and 22 as posters. The congress is hosting 105 lecturers in different sectors this year, IRNA reported.

The congress includes 25 scientific panels and eight training workshops, which highlight the idea that health in mass gatherings depends on interdisciplinary research and multi-center studies, analyzing data, and utilizing modern technologies—including artificial intelligence and modeling.

MT/MG