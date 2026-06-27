Persepolis part ways with Osmar Vieira, Skocic set to take charge

TEHRAN - Persepolis are set to part company with head coach Osmar Vieira, with the club expected to appoint Dragan Skocic as his successor in the coming days.

The decision follows Persepolis' defeat to Chadormalou in the AFC Champions League Two qualification play-off, a result that ended the Tehran giants' hopes of securing a continental berth for next season.

According to reports, the club's board has reached a final decision to terminate Vieira's contract after the disappointing end to the campaign. The Brazilian coach is expected to officially leave his position shortly.

Persepolis have already moved quickly in their search for a replacement, opening negotiations with former Iran national team head coach Dragan Skocic. Discussions between the two parties are understood to be at an advanced stage, with only the final details of the agreement remaining.

Skocic is expected to be unveiled as Persepolis' new head coach in the near future.

The Croatian manager is no stranger to Iranian football, having previously guided the Iran national team and also enjoyed a successful spell with Tractor. His familiarity with the league and proven track record have made him the club's preferred choice to lead Persepolis into the new season.

The appointment is expected to mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Reds as they aim to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on Asian competition and challenge for domestic silverware next season.