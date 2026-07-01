Persepolis close to appointing Dragan Skocic

TEHRAN – Persepolis have finalized negotiations to appoint Dragan Skocic as the club's new head coach after weeks of discussions.

The club are expected to send a draft contract to the Croatian coach on Thursday for his signature. Once the agreement is signed, the date of Skocic's arrival in Iran will also be confirmed.

Skocic is expected to travel to Iran shortly to officially take charge of the Tehran-based club ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Tractor are considering appointing former Persepolis head coach Osmar Vieira as their manager for the upcoming season of the Iran Persian Gulf Pro League.