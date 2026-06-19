Araghchi expands diplomatic consultations as world supports Iran-US MoU

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has intensified diplomatic consultations with regional and international counterparts following the conclusion of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, as Tehran seeks to consolidate support for the agreement and ensure its full implementation.

In his latest diplomatic engagement on Friday, Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, during which he expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s efforts, initiatives, and good offices throughout the negotiations that led to the conclusion of the memorandum.

The Iranian foreign minister praised Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating dialogue and advancing the diplomatic process, while emphasizing that the United States bears responsibility for ensuring an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. Araghchi warned that any violation of the commitments contained in the memorandum would be attributable to Washington and cautioned against the consequences of failing to uphold those obligations.

For his part, Ishaq Dar welcomed the ongoing diplomatic process and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the continuation of negotiations to achieve positive, durable, and mutually beneficial outcomes. The two ministers also reviewed bilateral issues and stressed the importance of maintaining close consultations and coordination.

The conversation followed a series of telephone discussions held by Araghchi on Thursday with senior officials from France, Kuwait, and Cyprus, as well as separate talks on Wednesday with the foreign ministers of China and Russia.

During his discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Araghchi highlighted Washington’s responsibility to fully implement the memorandum and secure an end to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. He also pointed to the opportunities created by the agreement for expanding Iran-France economic and trade cooperation. He also called for strong support from the international community and the United Nations Security Council for the emerging diplomatic process.

Barrot welcomed the agreement and reiterated France’s support for diplomacy, describing the memorandum as an opportunity to promote lasting peace, stability, and security in the region. Both sides also emphasized the importance of ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and safeguarding the stability of the strategic waterway.

In a separate conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its good-neighborliness policy and stressed the importance of continued dialogue with Persian Gulf countries to strengthen regional engagement and address outstanding concerns. The two sides agreed to continue consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

Meanwhile, in talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Araghchi described ending the conflict in Lebanon as an inseparable element of the broader understanding reached between Tehran and Washington. He urged the United States and European countries to exert pressure on Israel to halt its military operations against Lebanon.

Kombos welcomed the memorandum as a positive step toward strengthening regional and international security and expressed satisfaction with the normalization of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic outreach also included consultations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday. Wang welcomed the memorandum, praised Iran’s resistance to pressure and coercive policies, and reaffirmed Beijing’s readiness to support implementation of the agreement and facilitate regional engagement. Lavrov welcomed the finalization of the memorandum and reiterated Moscow’s support for its implementation, while emphasizing the importance of international backing for efforts to consolidate peace and stability.

The flurry of diplomatic contacts reflects growing international engagement with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which Iranian officials describe as a political framework aimed at ending the US-Israeli war against Iran, restoring regional stability, and paving the way for a comprehensive final agreement through a 60-day negotiation process.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the success of the memorandum depends on full compliance by all parties, robust international support for the diplomatic track, and a complete cessation of military operations across all fronts, particularly in Lebanon.