Photo exhibition on Ramadan War opens at Tehran gallery

TEHRAN- The latest works of photojournalist and visual artist Mohsen Rezaei were unveiled on Friday at 009821 Gallery in Tehran.

Titled “The Survivor,” the exhibition serves as a visual record of the harrowing events of the 40-day Ramadan War launched by the US and the Zionist regime on Iranian soil.

The collection is the result of Rezaei’s immersive field experience, blending a rigorous documentary approach with a deeply personal perspective. Through his lens, the chaos of the conflict is distilled into a series of narratives that capture the lived experience of those caught in the crossfire, transforming a period of national crisis into an artistic exploration of resilience and loss.

Rezaei’s approach in “The Survivor” transcends traditional photojournalism. By navigating the intersection of news photography, social documentary, and conceptual art, he seeks to explore the multifaceted impact of war on the social and psychological fabric of the city.

The exhibition invites viewers to contemplate the delicate relationship between the captured image, collective memory, and the visceral reality of survival.

Since beginning his professional career in 2014, Mohsen Rezaei has collaborated with leading domestic and international media outlets. A graduate in painting, Rezaei integrates his formal training in fine arts into his photographic work, often bridging the gap between raw journalism and conceptual art.

His professional trajectory is marked by numerous accolades, including selections in multiple editions of the Image of the Year festival and the prestigious Knight of Art award in the United States. His work has been featured in globally recognized publications, including Le Monde and The Washington Post, as well as the specialized Iranian journal Herfeh: Honarmand (Occupation: Artist).

“The Survivor” will remain on display until July 3 at the 009821 Projects Gallery, located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

The Ramadan War is a significant event in Iran's recent history, characterized by intense aggression from the United States and Israel that began on February 28. This sudden escalation culminated in a series of devastating strikes that claimed the life of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, whose martyrdom sent shockwaves across the nation and the wider Islamic world.

The conflict, which unfolded during the holy month of Ramadan, was characterized by intense urban warfare and systemic attacks on strategic infrastructure, testing the resilience of the Iranian people and the strength of its national defense.

In the wake of this tragedy, the nation navigated a critical period of transition, leading to the appointment of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts on March 8. The ensuing weeks, often referred to as the "40-day conflict," saw the Iranian people mobilize in a profound display of unity and survival against external aggression. The legacy of this war remains etched in the collective memory through the immense human cost it incurred and the subsequent artistic and documentary efforts to immortalize the struggle, resilience, and mourning of a population faced with an existential threat.

SAB/