Iranian parliamentary delegation arrives in Baku for PUIC summit

TEHRAN- An Iranian parliamentary delegation has arrived in Baku to participate in the 20th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), a key gathering of lawmakers from across the Islamic world aimed at enhancing parliamentary cooperation and addressing shared challenges facing member states.

The conference, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan, is being held in Baku from June 21 to June 25 and brings together parliamentary representatives from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The five-day event features a comprehensive agenda, including meetings of the PUIC Executive Committee, the Association of Secretaries General of Member Parliaments, the Permanent Committee on Palestine, and the Committee on Muslim Communities and Minorities. The conference also includes sessions of the Conference of Women Parliamentarians of Islamic Countries and specialized standing committees focusing on legal and cultural affairs, dialogue among civilizations and religions, economic and environmental issues, and matters related to human rights, women, and family affairs.

In addition, delegates will participate in the 27th session of the PUIC General Committee, where a range of political, economic, and social issues affecting the Islamic world are expected to be discussed.



