Iran emerges as critical transit link between Iraq, Afghanistan, South Asia

TEHRAN- Recent developments in Iran's transport and logistics sector have underscored the country's growing importance as a regional transit hub connecting the West Asia with Central and South Asia.

Two major announcements over the past week, the successful completion of the first liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) export operation from Khorramshahr Port to Afghanistan and Pakistan via multimodal transport, and the launch of the first combined rail transit shipment from Iraq to Afghanistan through western Iran, demonstrate Tehran's strategic efforts to capitalize on its geographic position and strengthen its role in regional trade.

The first development came from Khorramshahr Port, where authorities announced the successful completion of the first LPG export operation using combined transport methods to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Located near the head of the Persian Gulf, Khorramshahr serves as one of Iran's key maritime gateways. The new operation combines maritime, rail, and land transportation networks to move energy products more efficiently to regional markets.

This achievement demonstrates Iran's increasing focus on multimodal transport systems, which are becoming essential for modern supply chains. By integrating ports, railways, roads, and border crossings into a unified logistics framework, Iran is attempting to increase cargo volumes, reduce transportation costs, and improve delivery times for regional trade partners.

Officials described the operation as an important step in strengthening Khorramshahr's position within the country's logistics network and expanding export routes to neighboring countries. The project also aligns with broader national plans to increase the role of rail freight and develop combined transport solutions across Iran's trade corridors.

The second major development came from Kermanshah Province, where Iranian railway authorities operationalized the first combined rail transit shipment originating in Iraq and destined for Afghanistan. The cargo entered Iran through its western border crossings, underwent logistics processing at Kermanshah freight station, and was then integrated into the national railway network for transport toward Afghanistan through the country's eastern frontier.

While the shipment itself represents a logistical achievement, its broader significance lies in what it reveals about Iran's evolving role in regional connectivity. For years, Iran has sought to position itself as the shortest and most efficient land bridge linking neighboring economies. The successful movement of Iraqi cargo across Iranian territory demonstrates Tehran's ability to provide reliable transit services and facilitate regional commerce.

Kermanshah occupies a particularly strategic position in this vision. Sharing more than 370 kilometers of border with Iraq and serving as one of the principal gateways for bilateral trade, the province has long been viewed as a potential logistics hub. The activation of a rail-based Iraq–Iran–Afghanistan corridor marks a significant step toward integrating western and eastern regional markets through Iranian infrastructure.

Taken together, the two developments reveal a broader strategy. Rather than merely serving as a producer and exporter of goods, Iran is seeking to become an indispensable transit state connecting multiple economic regions. The emerging corridors link Iraq's markets and resources to Afghanistan's growing demand and Pakistan's large consumer base, with Iranian territory serving as the central connector.

The timing is particularly noteworthy. Recent regional tensions and disruptions to traditional trade routes have increased interest in alternative transportation corridors. Countries across the region are seeking diversified logistics networks that can provide stability, flexibility, and reduced dependence on vulnerable maritime routes. Iran's extensive railway system, strategic border crossings, and access to both the Persian Gulf and the Caspian region provide it with significant advantages in this environment.

Moreover, these projects align with Tehran's long-term economic objectives. Expanding transit revenues, increasing railway utilization, attracting foreign cargo, and strengthening trade relations with neighboring countries are all central elements of Iran's economic development strategy. Every successful transit operation enhances the country's credibility as a logistics partner and strengthens its position within emerging regional trade architectures.

The Khorramshahr multimodal export route and the Iraq–Iran–Afghanistan rail corridor may still be in their early stages, but they offer concrete evidence that Iran is steadily transforming its geographic location into strategic influence. As regional commerce evolves, Tehran appears increasingly determined to establish itself not merely as a participant in regional trade, but as one of its principal facilitators.

In this sense, the significance of the week's developments extends beyond transportation. They represent another step in Iran's broader effort to leverage connectivity, infrastructure, and logistics as instruments of economic resilience and regional integration, reinforcing its role as a critical bridge between the West Asia, Central Asia, and South Asia.