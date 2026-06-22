Iran, Kurdistan region agree to organize trade at Kermanshah border

TEHRAN- In a joint meeting between officials of Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq at the Sheikh Saleh border in Salas-e Babajani county, Kermanshah province, solutions for organizing border exchanges, facilitating the entry of goods, and examining the possibility of expanding agricultural product exports were discussed.

According to a report by IRNA on Monday, this meeting was held with the presence of the Governor of Salas-e Babajani county, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Kermanshah for Iraqi Affairs, the Head of the Sheikh Saleh Border Customs, and the official in charge of customs for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during which solutions for developing economic cooperation and removing obstacles to border trade were examined.

Mehdi Ramezani, Head of the Sheikh Saleh Border Customs, emphasizing the necessity of synchronizing border processes, said: "To prevent the stoppage of goods and expedite exchanges, it is essential to strengthen bilateral coordination, especially regarding adjusting the working hours of the border market and joint planning during the official holidays of the two countries."

Stating that precise and continuous monitoring of sensitive goods and fuel is one of the requirements for organizing border trade, he continued: "The issue of establishing a specific procedure for the entry of goods subject to kolbari (cross-border trade) has been pursued with the follow-up of the representative of Salas-e Babajani county in the parliament and the issuance of permission from the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and has been welcomed by the Iraqi side."

In the continuation of this meeting, requests were raised by the Iraqi side regarding the establishment of passenger procedures and the provision of necessary conditions for the export of agricultural products, including fruits and vegetables, and it was decided that in future technical and executive meetings, the feasibility study and examination of the necessary conditions for facilitating this matter would be carried out.

Also, the two sides emphasized ensuring the security of traders and drivers at the border, and it was decided that joint meetings would continue regularly to follow up on foreign trade issues and strengthen border capacities.

EF/MA