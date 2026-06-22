China and Iran: Partners in Reforming the Global Governance System

TEHRAN- Recently, China released a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions," which Foreign Minister Wang Yi thoroughly introduced at a press conference. Having personally witnessed the healthy and stable growth of China-Iran relations over recent years, I deeply feel that China’s principles and proposals on global governance highly resonate with Iran’s time-honored cultural traditions, foreign policy orientation, and the aspirations of its people. I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the core essence of the white paper to our Iranian friends from four dimensions and jointly explore the broad prospects for China and Iran to march forward hand in hand.

China and Iran are Staunch Opponents of Unilateral Hegemonism

The white paper points out straight from the beginning that the world today faces severe and complex crises and challenges, where the "law of the jungle" severely undermines the international rule of law. Unilateralism and hegemonism cause grave harm. By bullying the small and weak and brazenly wielding force against sovereign states, certain countries have shown they prioritize their national interests above all else, applying double standards and challenging international justice for their own selfish gain. To address these issues, we must unwaveringly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law. Having suffered illegal military strikes twice in less than a year, Iran, I believe, has a deep understanding of these statements.

For a long time, China and Iran have consistently held the same position against unilateralism and hegemonism. China always firmly supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposes any external interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and opposes unilateral illegal sanctions and military pressure. President Xi Jinping clearly pointed out that force is not the right way to resolve differences, and communication and dialogue are the correct path to lasting peace. The Iranian side has also explicitly stated its willingness to coordinate closely with China to jointly oppose unilateralism and power politics. This mutual support through thick and thin is a vivid reflection of the China-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

China and Iran are Important Promoters of the Rise of the Global South

The white paper notes that the collective rise of the Global South represents human progress. The situation where a few countries monopolize international affairs is unsustainable, and long-standing historical injustices must be corrected. As an vital force in seeking peace, pursuing development, and promoting cooperation, the rights to development, voice, and decision-making of the Global South countries in international affairs deserve greater respect.

China always keeps the Global South in mind and roots itself in the Global South. Acting on the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, and with a commitment to pursuing the greater good and shared interests, China has strengthened solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries. Belonging to the big family of the Global South, China and Iran play an active role in promoting the development and revitalization of the Global South and safeguarding international fairness and justice. Moving forward hand in hand within the framework of Global South cooperation, our two countries jointly inject "South strength" into global governance. As Iran is a full member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Iran on multilateral platforms such as the SCO and BRICS to further enhance the influence and voice of the Global South, and to promote the healthy and robust development of multilateralism.

China and Iran are Active Advocates for Dialogue Among Civilizations

The white paper dedicates a specific part to "Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning Among Civilizations", stressing the need to let cultural exchanges prevail over estrangement, mutual learning over clashes, and inclusiveness over superiority. China proposed the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and successfully pushed for the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution establishing June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, receiving warm responses and widespread support from the international community.

As prominent representatives of world civilizations, China and Iran engaged in close interactions along the ancient Silk Road more than 2,000 years ago. The friendly cooperation between China and Iran is, in essence, a dialogue and resonance between two ancient civilizations. The fruitful achievements of cultural exchanges between the two countries fully demonstrate that mutual respect, openness, cooperation, and mutual learning are our shared values. The two sides are fully capable of jointly opening up a new realm of mutual learning among civilizations in the new era.

China and Iran are Firm Supporters of the Global Governance Initiative

The white paper systematically elaborates on the five core concepts upheld by the Global Governance Initiative (GGI): Sovereign Equality, the International Rule of Law, Multilateralism, a People-Centered Approach, Real Actions. Since its inception, the initiative has quickly garnered support from nearly 160 countries and international organizations.

Iran was among the first countries to voice support for the Global Governance Initiative. President Pezeshkian clearly stated that the Global Governance Initiative put forward by President Xi carries great significance for building a more just and equitable international order, Iran fully supports it and is ready to maintain close coordination with China to put the Global Governance Initiative into practice and implementation. Iran has also actively participated in the Group of Friends of Global Governance, becoming one of its 43 founding member states, taking concrete actions to join hands with China to transform the Global Governance Initiative from a Chinese solution into international practices.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran. For more than half a century, China-Iran relations have withstood the test of international vicissitudes and maintained a healthy and stable momentum of growth. Standing at a new historical stage, China is ready to work with Iran to adhere to the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, practice the Global Governance Initiative, firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, and jointly oppose unilateralism and power politics. Together, we will contribute new strength to building a more just and equitable global governance system and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity!