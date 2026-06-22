Digital intl. driving license launched with online verification

TEHRAN - Iran has introduced a digital version of its international driving license that allows applicants to access the document alongside the physical copy and verify its authenticity online, Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

The Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the new service was designed to simplify travel procedures and improve access to essential documents for Iranian travelers abroad.

Hourivash Askari, head of international documents issuance at the club, said the digital license was launched as part of efforts to expand smart services and use new technologies to improve customer access and service delivery.

He said holders of international driving licenses can now access a dedicated link to view their digital document in addition to carrying the physical version.

The system includes online verification capabilities and provides identity and license information in a secure and standardized format, according to Asgari.

He said the international driving license is considered one of the key travel documents after passports in many countries and that the digital version would help reduce delays and improve access during travel.

Asgari added that the system is intended to reduce the risks associated with loss or unavailability of physical documents, improve data security and expand electronic services.

The initiative was developed as part of broader digitalization efforts by the Touring and Automobile Club, which serves as the only official body authorized to issue international driving licenses in Iran, according to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran.

AM