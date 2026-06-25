The performance of Iran's national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has attracted significant attention from football analysts and mainstream Western media. After opening their campaign with a spirited 2-2 draw against New Zealand, Iran followed with a determined 0-0 result against Belgium on June 22 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

Sky Sports remarked that Iran "battled to a well-deserved point" and appeared "like a team galvanized," while Reuters emphasized how Iran held "Belgium to a goalless draw," noting their compact defensive shape and ability to restrict one of Europe's traditional football powers. Other Western outlets likewise highlighted Iran's organization, teamwork, and relentless work ethic, describing the result as a hard-earned collective achievement built on unity.

This growing recognition of Iran's resilience reflects not only the players' discipline and solidarity but also the broader development of Iranian football over recent years. That progress has been supported in part by China's expanding role as a partner in sports infrastructure, technology, and logistics. The visible improvement in Iran's performance on the world stage is therefore intertwined with a deeper story of cooperation, modernization, and shared development between the two countries.

Chinese technology at the tournament

China's advanced technology and logistical capabilities have played a visible role in supporting Iran's strong World Cup showing. Chinese innovation has become an integral part of global sports operations. Hisense, one of China's leading smart technology companies, supplied the tournament's Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, ensuring precise and efficient officiating that meets FIFA's highest standards. Likewise, Yutong – China's top bus manufacturer known for its modern, reliable fleets – provided the official shuttle buses for the Iranian team and others, ensuring smooth and comfortable transport throughout the tournament. These contributions underscore China's growing role as a trusted backbone of global sports infrastructure.

Revamping Iran's stadiums

Iran's "Smart Azadi" renovation project further illustrates the depth of China's contribution to the modernization of Iranian sports. Huawei plays an important role in the stadium's 5G private network and intelligent monitoring system, eliminating longstanding issues such as network congestion and unstable broadcast transmission during major matches. As a result, all World Cup qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup home fixtures at Azadi now largely rely on this Chinese-built communications infrastructure. This transformation has enabled Iran to host international competitions with the same technological sophistication as leading global venues.

China's leadership in venue display technology has also become increasingly visible across Iran. LED screens produced by Leyard and Absen, two of China's most prominent display manufacturers, have been installed in stadiums throughout Iran's domestic leagues and at the national team's home ground. These screens serve as scoreboards, VAR replay displays, and live-event visual systems, meeting international broadcast standards and significantly enhancing the match-day experience for both players and spectators. In addition, large quantities of Chinese-made professional sports lighting fixtures have replaced outdated halogen lamps in major Iranian venues. These modern LED systems deliver the high luminance required for nighttime international broadcasts, ensuring that Iran's matches meet global production standards while reducing energy consumption and maintenance costs.

China's contribution extends even to the playing surface itself. FIFA-certified artificial turf produced by Co Creation and Lvcheng Sports has been widely installed at youth academies, community football fields, and club training centers across Iran. This has helped address the country's shortage of natural grass facilities and expanded access to modern football infrastructure, supporting the long-term development of Iranian football from the grassroots up. The widespread adoption of these surfaces demonstrates how Chinese manufacturers have become global leaders in high-quality sports materials.

Chain behind Iran's rise

These developments illustrate how China now provides a complete ecosystem of venue-ready technologies – from communications networks and intelligent monitoring to lighting, displays, and turf. Iran's adoption of these systems reflects growing international confidence in Chinese smart stadium solutions and highlights the deepening China-Iran partnership in infrastructure development. It also demonstrates China's emergence as a global leader in sports technology, offering reliable, high-quality solutions that support major international competitions.

As Iran continues its World Cup journey, preparing for the crucial third and final group-stage match against Egypt, the team's unity and resilience remain at the forefront of global attention. This upcoming encounter is expected to test Iran's defensive discipline and collective spirit once again, while also offering an opportunity to build on the momentum gained from their earlier performances. At the same time, the technological backbone supporting Iran throughout the tournament – from transport and officiating systems to training facilities and home venue infrastructure – reflects the steady, long-term contributions of Chinese innovation. Together, the combination of athletic determination and advanced infrastructure presents a powerful example of how international cooperation can elevate sporting performance and strengthen ties between nations.

(This article was first published by CGTN and was written by Iranian journalist Shahrkh Saei. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-06-24/China-s-support-key-to-Iran-s-World-Cup-performance-1OeZEq2k0tW/p.html)