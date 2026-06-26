Ruholamin unveils new Ashura-themed painting “Iron and Moonlight”

TEHRAN- Renowned Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin has unveiled his latest Ashura-themed artwork titled "Iron and Moonlight," depicting the martyrdom of Hazrat Abbas (AS), the brother of Imam Hussein (AS) and the standard-bearer of the Imam’s group during the battle of Ashura in 680, during which the Imam and his companions were martyred.

Ruholamin has continued his annual tradition of creating artworks as an act of devotion to Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, Mehr reported on Friday.

The painting was officially unveiled in Karbala on Wednesday, the eve of Tasua, the report added.

The artist has dedicated this particular piece to the memory of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (SA), the mother of Hazrat Abbas (AS).

The artwork is an oil-on-canvas painting measuring 270 by 380 centimeters.

Hazrat Abbas (AS), the son of Imam Ali (AS) and brother of Imam Hussein (AS), is revered as a timeless symbol of absolute loyalty, courage, and selfless devotion. He was known for his immense strength and unwavering faith. His martyrdom is one of the most poignant chapters of Ashura, centered around his heroic yet heartbreaking attempt to fetch water from the Euphrates River for the thirsty children of the camp.

In a profound act of sacrifice, he famously refused to drink water himself while his brother's family suffered from thirst. His eventual martyrdom, marked by the loss of both his arms and his life while fighting to protect the water skin, remains a powerful testament to the bonds of brotherhood and the pinnacle of spiritual devotion.

Ruholamin, who is best known for his paintings on early Islamic historical events, has created a captivating collection of artworks dedicated to the theme of Ashura over the years.

One of the works of the collection is “Daddy” depicting the Imam in his final farewell to his three-year-old daughter Roqayyeh (SA).

The 110 X 130-centimeter oil painting shows the Imam embracing Roqayyeh before going to the battlefield while his horse, named “Zuljinah”, and the enemy forces can be seen in the background.

The collection also includes “The Sky Fell Down”, “The Farewell”, “After Abbas (AS)”, “Are You My Brother?”, “Monastery of the Monk” and “Beginning of Silence”.

“The Sky Fell Down”, featuring the last moments of the life of Imam Hussein (AS), is a highlight of the collection.

The painting depicts the Imam on his horse, severely injured by arrows, while the enemy is waiting to bring down the Imam.

Ruholamin spent nine months doing the painting, which was unveiled at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in November 2018.

“Monastery of the Monk” is another artwork from his Ashura collection.

The painting depicts the meeting of a monk with Khawli ibn Yazid al-Asbahi, a member of Umar ibn Sad’s army, when he was taking the head of Imam Hussein (AS) to Yazid ibn Muawiya, the second caliph of the Umayyad dynasty, after the Ashura event.

Another work of artist on Ashura is a digital painting entitled “The Bravery of Hussein”, which portrays Imam Hussein (AS)’s courageous battle with the army of Yazid ibn Muawiya on the 10th day of the month of Muharram in the year 61 AH of the Islamic calendar (680 CE).

The painting depicts the remarkable battle of Imam Hussein (AS) on the day of Ashura amidst a sea of arrows, spears, and swords and this awe-inspiring display of courage has since become an enduring symbol of bravery.

The artist has also blended modern events and with stories from Islamic history in some of his works.

SAB/