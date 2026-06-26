Pop singer Mohsen Chavoshi releases “Sun-Wounded” as tribute to Imam Hussein (AS)

TEHRAN- Prominent Iranian pop singer and composer Mohsen Chavoshi has released his latest single, " Sun-Wounded", marking the mourning month of Muharram and the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS).

The track, featuring lyrics by Omid Roozbeh and composed and performed by Chavoshi, was released on Tuesday evening, coinciding with the eve of Tasua, IRNA reported.

The work is dedicated as an act of devotion to Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions, the report added.

The production of the piece included Reza Foadian as the arranger, Mehdi Karimi for mixing and mastering, and Hamed Talkhabi as the cover artist.

Chavoshi, a leading figure in Iranian pop music, has consistently dedicated a portion of his artistic career to themes of Ashura and the tragedy of Karbala.

Back in April, he was named the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year for 1404 (2025-2026) during the closing ceremony of the 12th edition of the Islamic Revolution Art Week.

Chavoshi received the prestigious title for his acclaimed tracks "Alaj" and “Hasbi Allah," which have resonated deeply with the public during the period of the US-Israeli war imposed on the country.

SAB/

