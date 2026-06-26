IRCS ready to dispatch rescue, relief aid to quake-hit Venezuela

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced readiness to send rescue forces to assist people impacted by the earthquake in Venezuela.

“The Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran extends its respectful greetings to you, your colleagues, and the dedicated volunteers of the Venezuelan Red Cross Society,” IRCS head, Pirhossein Kolivand, wrote in a message to his Venezuelan counterpart, Luis Manuel Farias Villanueva, on Thursday.

“It is with great sorrow that we have learned about the strong earthquakes in Venezuela, which have unfortunately resulted in the loss of dozens of lives and injuries to more than hundreds of people, as well as extensive damage to homes and infrastructure across the states of La Guaira, Carabobo, Miranda, Aragua, and Falcón, and the cities of Caracas, Valencia, Maracay, and Morón. We are deeply affected and saddened by the tragic disaster and the suffering it has brought upon the people of Venezuela.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran stands with you in these difficult moments, expressing sincere sympathy to Your Excellency and the Venezuelan Red Cross Society, as well as condolences to the bereaved families and those affected by this tragic disaster. We hereby declare readiness to dispatch relief and medical teams.

We sincerely wish you and your colleagues continued strength, health, and success in your noble humanitarian efforts.”

On June 24, two devastating earthquakes (measured 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude) struck north-central Venezuela, among the strongest in over a century. Buildings collapsed in Caracas and surrounding states, power and hospitals were disrupted, and a state of emergency was declared. Search and rescue is underway; official casualty and damage figures are still being assessed.

The earthquakes were felt across much of the country, including Caracas, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo, and neighbouring states. Therefore, the national government of Venezuela declared the state of emergency.

According to the country’s health minister, at least 235 people have been killed and 4,300 others wounded, with most casualties recorded in the northern coastal region of La Guaira.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message to Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, expressed deep sympathy over the loss of life and injuries following the dual earthquakes.

The official highlighted that Iran stands with Venezuela in this difficult time and announced the country’s readiness to dispatch emergency relief, medical equipment, and humanitarian aid to help those affected by the quakes.

In this line, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in his X account: “Deeply saddened by the earthquake in Venezuela. We extend our condolences to the government and people of Venezuela, especially the families of the victims, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. The Islamic Republic of Iran stands in solidarity with Venezuelans and is ready to offer full assistance.”

Also, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in a statement on Thursday, expressed Iran’s sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of Venezuela, announcing the country’s readiness to assist in relief and rescue operations.

MT/MG