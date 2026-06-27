Iran, South Africa emphasize development of cooperation in energy sector

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Oil held talks with the Minister of Electricity and Energy of South Africa regarding the development of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Shana reported.

Mohsen Paknejad, on the sidelines of the 11th Meeting of BRICS Energy Ministers, on June 25, on the second day of his visit to India, met with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy of South Africa, and emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation.

The 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting was successfully convened on 25 June 2026 in Gurugram, Haryana, under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 under the overarching theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

The meeting brought together Energy Ministers, Vice Ministers, and senior officials from BRICS member countries to deliberate on key global energy challenges and opportunities and to advance practical cooperation across the energy sector. Representatives from leading international organizations, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) the New Development Bank (NDB), also participated in the deliberations.

EF/MA