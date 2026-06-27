Official highlights Tirgan as key element of Iran's intangible cultural heritage

TEHRAN – The head of Iran's Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism has described the ancient festival of Tirgan as one of the country's most significant elements of intangible cultural heritage, saying it reflects enduring links between nature, mythology and Iranian society.

In a statement published by IRIB news agency on Saturday, Mohammad-Ebrahim Zarei said Tirgan represents values including hope, prayers for rainfall, social solidarity and respect for water as the source of life.

"Tirgan is one of the brightest manifestations of Iran's cultural calendar," Zarei said. "It is a deeply rooted celebration that has remained alive and dynamic in the country's cultural memory through the centuries."

Celebrated on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Tir, which usually falls on July 2 or 3 in the Gregorian calendar, Tirgan is traditionally associated with water, rainfall and the protection of natural resources. In many parts of Iran, the festival has historically been marked by water-splashing ceremonies, prayers for rain and rituals honoring water, an element regarded in Iranian culture as a symbol of purity, life and renewal.

According to Iranian mythology, the festival is closely linked to the legend of Arash the Archer (Arash-e Kamangir), a legendary hero who is said to have determined the borders of ancient Iran by shooting an arrow over a great distance. Zarei said the story symbolizes sacrifice, patriotism and responsibility toward the nation's collective destiny while reflecting the historical relationship between people, land and identity.

According to the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, festivals such as Tirgan form an important part of Iran's intangible cultural heritage alongside the country's historical monuments. It said research, documentation, preservation and promotion of such traditions contribute to safeguarding Iran's cultural identity and passing it on to future generations.

Zarei also underlined that Tirgan offers an opportunity to reflect on enduring cultural values, including respect for nature, social responsibility, solidarity and hope.

Tirgan, also known as Jashn-e Tirgan, is one of Iran's oldest seasonal festivals and is traditionally observed as a rain festival. Alongside Nowruz, Yalda Night and Mehregan, it is among the country's best-known ancient celebrations.

Today, the festival is observed primarily by Iranian Zoroastrian communities, although its historical significance extends beyond religious practice. Historical accounts of Tirgan appear in the writings of medieval scholars including Abu Saeid Gardezi, Al-Biruni and Al-Masudi, as well as in the accounts of European travelers who visited Iran during the Safavid period.

AM