Iran, Pakistan boost ties with Pezeshkian's visit

TEHRAN– Iran and Pakistan are moving to deepen their strategic partnership, with political and economic cooperation gaining fresh momentum following Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Islamabad and a series of measures to expand bilateral trade and cross-border connectivity.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described President Pezeshkian’s June 23 visit as a reflection of the warm and brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries. He said the outcomes of the visit would further strengthen bilateral ties and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, describing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States as a significant diplomatic achievement for Islamabad.

The Iranian president held separate meetings during the visit with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, focusing on regional developments and avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Rooted in centuries of shared history, cultural affinity, and close geographical proximity, Iran and Pakistan have steadily sought to broaden their economic partnership despite regional and international challenges. During President Pezeshkian’s visit, discussions extended beyond the implementation of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding—brokered through Pakistan’s mediation—to include practical measures for strengthening trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and investment.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to unlocking the full potential of bilateral economic relations and advancing their long-standing objective of increasing annual trade to $5 billion.

Reflecting that commitment, Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially designated the Taftan border railway station as a land customs facility for import and export operations, a move expected to significantly facilitate cross-border rail freight and enhance formal trade with Iran.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, the decision followed consultations between the heads of the Iranian and Pakistani railway administrations and subsequent official correspondence calling for the activation of the Taftan railway crossing.

Under the FBR notification, the 11.75-hectare Taftan railway station has been authorized to conduct cargo loading and unloading, customs clearance, and import-export processing, formally integrating the terminal into Pakistan’s customs network.

The development is expected to streamline customs procedures, accelerate the movement of goods, reduce transportation costs, and improve the efficiency of bilateral logistics. Officials and trade experts also believe the new customs facility will help curb smuggling and informal trade by directing commercial flows through regulated channels with standardized inspection and documentation procedures.

The initiative marks another concrete step toward strengthening Iran-Pakistan economic integration, as both countries seek to transform political goodwill into expanded trade, improved border infrastructure, and deeper regional connectivity.

