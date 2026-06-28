Araghchi warns against foreign interference in Hormuz reopening 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Sunday that any foreign interference in Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz would complicate efforts to restore maritime traffic and delay the reopening of one of the world's most strategically important waterways, as he held a series of high-level meetings in Baghdad focused on bilateral relations, regional security, and post-conflict diplomacy.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Araghchi said the responsibility for reopening the Strait of Hormuz rests exclusively with Iran under the terms of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached with the United States following the recent conflict.

He said the waterway would return to its pre-war operational capacity within 30 days once the remaining obstacles are removed by the Islamic Republic, stressing that no foreign country or international organization has any role in implementing the process.

"Any attempt to interfere in Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz or to impose alternative arrangements will only complicate the situation and delay the reopening of the Strait," Araghchi said, calling on all parties to fully adhere to the memorandum of understanding and refrain from actions that could undermine the agreement.

Araghchi departed for Baghdad early on Sunday for an official visit to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister described his visit to Iraq as taking place under "special and sensitive circumstances," noting that it was his first official foreign trip since the end of the recent military confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

He thanked the Iraqi government and people for condemning the attacks against Iran and for their political support throughout the conflict.

Araghchi said the visit pursued three principal objectives: expressing appreciation for Iraq's solidarity with Iran, congratulating the country's newly formed government, and coordinating preparations for funeral ceremonies honoring the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in the Iraqi holy cities of Baghdad, Kadhimiya, Karbala, Najaf and Samarra. He noted that numerous Iraqi political, religious and popular groups had expressed readiness to participate in the ceremonies.

The two foreign ministers also held extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and security fields, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening as the two top diplomat said ‘the strategic partnership between the two neighboring countries.’

Regional developments featured prominently in the talks, including the implementation of the Iran-US agreement, the situation in Lebanon, developments in the Persian Gulf, and prospects for establishing a new regional security architecture.

Araghchi argued that sustainable regional security should be built through cooperation among regional states without the involvement of outside powers. In this context, he welcomed Iraq's proposal for a regional dialogue mechanism bringing together Iran, Iraq and the member states of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, describing the initiative as a constructive framework for promoting long-term stability.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US requires an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon. He criticized Israel for continuing military operations and said Washington bears responsibility for ensuring full implementation of the agreement, including ending hostilities and facilitating compliance with its commitments.

Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to expanding cooperation with Baghdad across political, economic and security sectors, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination between the two neighboring countries.

For his part, Hussein described relations between Iraq and Iran as historical, geographical, cultural, religious, economic and strategic, reiterating Baghdad's opposition to war and military escalation in the region. He warned that any prolonged disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would have serious consequences for Iraq's oil exports and the wider regional economy.

The Iraqi foreign minister emphasized that direct dialogue among regional countries remains the most effective way to address common challenges and build lasting peace. He also announced Baghdad's readiness to host a regional summit involving Iraq,

Iran, and the Persian Gulf states to advance cooperation on regional security and stability.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi paid tribute to the late IRGC’s Quds Forces Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi resistance commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the site of their assassination in Baghdad before beginning his official meetings.

He later met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, with the two sides discussing ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and coordinate regional initiatives aimed at promoting security and stability. According to the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, the discussions also reviewed the recent agreement between Iran and the United States that brought an end to the conflict, as well as broader international efforts to uphold national sovereignty, preserve territorial integrity, and encourage dialogue as the primary means of resolving regional disputes.

According to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office, al-Zaidi welcomed the diplomatic process to end the war in the region, saying Iraq supports prioritizing an end to wars and adopting dialogue to foster regional stability.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for Iraq and underscored the importance of continued coordination and joint efforts to expand bilateral relations and cooperation.

Araghchi also met with Haibat al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

Araghchi's visit, which included consultations with senior Iraqi officials, underscores continued coordination between Tehran and Baghdad at a time when both countries are seeking to consolidate regional diplomacy following the recent conflict while advancing broader initiatives aimed at enhancing security, economic cooperation, and political dialogue across the region.