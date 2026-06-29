Tehran, Ankara discuss bolstering scientific ties

TEHRAN – Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, and Turkish Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, have explored ways to enhance scientific, research, and educational cooperation.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 7th Turkey Educational Technologies Summit (known as TETZ 2026), which was held in Istanbul from June 26 to 28.

Conducting joint research projects, exchanging students and professors, and promoting educational interaction were among highlighted issues, IRNA reported.

The Turkish official condemned US-Israeli attacks on Iran and expressed Turkey’s solidarity with the country, noting that, unfortunately, Muslims have failed to produce enough scientific articles on human rights, and the Western perspective of human rights has become a tool for powerful nations to put pressure on oppressed ones, rather than serving justice.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf said even in legal wars, it is essential to observe ethical, humanitarian principles, and international norms. However, the US-Israeli imposed assaults targeted Iranian universities and schools, martyring hundreds of students, professors, and members of the country’s scientific community.

The Iranian minister also held a meeting with Mehmet Akif Kirecci, President of Economic Cooperation Organization Institute (ECOEI), msrt.ir reported.

During the meeting, Kirecci expressed the ECOEI's readiness for the development of educational cooperation in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector with Iran, noting that ECOEI activities mostly focus on emerging technologies.

The two sides highlight the expansion of scientific collaborations through exchanging professors and students, holding collaborative educational workshops, implementing research projects, supporting technological initiatives, and utilizing evolving educational technologies like AI.

Previously, Simaei-Sarraf met the Pakistani Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, who proposed that the two countries establish a joint scientific working group.

Iran’s high scientific capacity

Simaei-Sarraf delivered a speech at the TETZ 2026, highlighting the country’s high scientific and research capacities despite sanctions.

Despite illegal sanctions, Iran secures first place in cognitive sciences among Islamic nations and ranks ninth globally in advanced materials. Numerous prestigious Iranian universities and institutions are included in international rankings. These accomplishments underscore the country’s scientific capabilities, IRIB quoted Simaei-Sarraf as saying, addressing the TETZ.

Iran serves as a great opportunity to invest in higher education and modern technologies. The country has one of the largest higher education systems in the region, with more than three million students and over seventy thousand faculty members and researchers.

Highlighting that the rapid development of emerging technologies, including AI, is fundamentally transforming human relationships and higher education systems around the world at an unprecedented pace, Simaei-Sarraf said that effective use of smart technologies requires the establishment of a system based on algorithmic transparency, educational justice, accountability, protection of learners’ rights, and responsible data governance.

According to science minister, cultural and social requirements need to be institutionalized in the design and deployment of these technologies, which will help pave the way to promote social trust, facilitate the use of smart education, and its acceptance without posing data governance risks at national and international levels.

The official went on to say that the development of smart education requires the enhancement of synergy, the exchange of expertise, and the utilization of shared capacities of countries more than ever. He expressed hope that the summit would lay the basis for the expansion of academic ties, the exchange of knowledge, and the development of collaborative initiatives in the smart education sector, which would in turn expand higher education at national, regional, and global scales.

TETZ 2026 is taking place as a globally focused AI-driven EdTech event. The international summit has brought together global leaders and stakeholders to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can transform education and how it can be used for peace, humanity and common tomorrows.

MT/MG