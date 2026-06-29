Dennis Kelly’s “DNA” published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the play “DNA” by Dennis Kelly has been released in bookstores across the country.

Translated by Mehrangiz Ghahremani, the play has been brought out by Ghatreh Publication, Mehr reported.

When a group of teenagers’ bullying of another student goes too far, they are left with an unplanned death [Adam] on their conscience. The mixed-up group panics and decides to cover up their involvement in Adam's death. However, when they realize their deception has worked and actually brings peace to their confused lives, how do they move forward?

The teenagers split into two camps when they realize that their actions have framed an innocent man for their crime. But is this enough of an incentive to put right their wrong? And what happens when the presumed dead come back to life?

Kelly’s 21st-century play for young people calls society’s response to cruelty, bullying, peer pressure and pack mentality into question. Are these behaviors societal and learned, or are they inherent in us all?

The main themes of the play are bullying, gang membership, social responsibility, morality, and leadership.

Dennis Kelly is a British writer and producer. He has worked for theater, television, and film. His play “DNA,” published in 2007 and first performed in 2008, became a core set-text for GCSE in 2010 and has been studied by approximately 400,000 students each year.

SS/SAB

