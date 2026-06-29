Intl. Seminar on Polymer Science and Technology to be held in November

TEHRAN - The 17th International Seminar on Polymer Science and Technology (ISPST 2026) will be held from November 17 to 19.

Jointly organized by Amirkabir University of Technology (Tehran Polytechnic) and the Iran Polymer Science and Engineering Society, the event will provide a platform for researchers and industry professionals to present and discuss the latest scientific and technological advances in the field of polymer science, IRNA reported.

The seminar will focus on three special themes: the application of artificial intelligence in polymers, advanced high-value-added polymers, and the circular economy in polymer science.

The conference will also feature presentations and discussions across a broad range of specialized topics, including biopolymers; biocompatible polymers and tissue engineering; polymers, the environment, and sustainable development; polymer blends, composites, and nanocomposites; polymer physics and physical chemistry; polymer fibers, films, and membranes; polymer synthesis and characterization; rheology and polymer processing; emerging applications of polymers; resins, adhesives, and coatings; smart and functional polymers; polymerization processes; as well as modeling and simulation.

The seminar is expected to bring together leading academics, researchers, and industry experts to exchange knowledge, foster collaboration, and explore innovative solutions to current challenges and future opportunities in polymer science and technology.

In January, the national document for the development of advanced material science and technology was unveiled.

Approved by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution in the Iranian year 1403 (March 2024 – March 2025), President Masoud Pezeshkian signed and declared the document on December 25, 2025, IRNA reported.

The national document acts as a comprehensive roadmap for the promotion of advanced materials in the country. It aims to improve Iran’s position in the global science and technology arena and contributes to achieving sustainable development goals.

Improving the country’s ranking in science and technology, particularly advanced materials and modern techniques for materials processing, enhancing the export of knowledge-based products in the advanced materials sector, boosting productivity and lowering environmental impacts of Iranian-made products, improving the quality of life and enhancing social impact, and completing the value chain with an approach to reducing raw material sales are among the main objectives of the document.