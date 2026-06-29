Iran puts forward proposals to expand SCO women’s co-op

TEHRAN – Narjes Abolqasemi, an official with the Vice-Presidency for Women and Family Affairs, has delivered a speech at the Women’s Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), offering proposals to enhance collaborations among women of SCO member states.

Themed ‘Women’s Leadership’, the Forum was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 26 and 27.

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states can benefit from women’s capabilities to present a new model of inclusive, balanced, and sustainable development in the region,” IRNA quoted Abolqasemi as saying

The establishment of a cooperation and entrepreneurship network of SCO women to share expertise and showcase successful models, the development of a collaborative digital platform to introduce women entrepreneurs’ services, and products, as well as expedite their access to regional markets, and the enhancement of joint training programs in digital skills, innovation, and knowledge-based economy for women entrepreneurs were the four proposal suggested by the Iranian official.

“Global experiences and development studies have shown that whenever women have had the opportunity to invest in the economy, economic productivity has increased, innovation has been fostered, and community resilience has strengthened,” she noted.

The official also elaborated on the country’s efforts to empower women. Referring to articles 20, 21, and 28 of the Constitution, Abolqasemi said Iranian women’s participation in the economic sector has been defined in line with the principles of human dignity, gender justice, and the utilization of all human features, and the same attitude is clearly reflected in the Constitution, macro policies, and national development.

“The laws of labor in Iran prohibit discrimination in employment, wages, and working conditions based on gender. The Seventh National Development Plan (2023-2027) focuses on providing opportunities for women’s economic empowerment and addressing the problems that hinder their growth and prosperity.

The country has implemented specific programs to develop women’s professional and entrepreneurial skills and to support women-led businesses through skills training, digital skills development, and improved access to financial resources.”

Supporting small businesses, developing local production and market networks, and using modern technologies to access broader markets are on the agenda, and more than 70 percent of home-based business licenses are granted to women, with over 80 percent of the loans allocated to female-led small businesses, Abolqasemi added.

Women’s businesses, particularly in local, community, and family domains, not only generate employment and income but also help bolster social capital, alleviate poverty, and preserve environmental resources, she further noted.

The SCO Women’s Forum discussed current issues related to women’s roles in public and political leadership, their participation in economic development, and new opportunities in the context of digital transformation.

Representatives of government agencies from SCO member states, international organizations, and civil society, as well as experts, women entrepreneurs, and women’s movement leaders, participated in the forum.

Women’s economic, social empowerment

The administration pays special attention to empowering women in social and economic areas, as well as improving their access to social services and facilities through implementing certain national programs.

According to Zahra Behrouz-Azar, the Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs, more than 2,700 female managers were appointed in the country as deputy ministers, director generals, deputy director generals, governors, district governors, and heads of research institutes in the past two years.

“President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration has always highlighted the importance of national unity and empowering women. As a result, for the first time, we have Sunni female governors in the country,” IRNA quoted Behrouz-Azar as saying in August 2025.

The official went on to say that in Iranian year 1403 (2024 – 2025), efforts were made to identify and address harmful issues to women, including the bill on the elimination of violence against women, the hijab, and women riding motorcycles. Moreover, the vice-presidency for women and family affairs has offered loans and other facilities for childbearing.

Iran has always focused on programs that empower women, particularly those who are heads of household, economically and socially. Actions taken by the country have always aimed to promote women’s status by observing the principles of the constitution and Islamic teachings, she further noted.

Referring to the country’s remarkable achievements in education, health, science, technology, and entrepreneurship, she underscored the prominent role of Iranian women in these fields, Mehr news agency quoted Behrouz-Azar as saying in November 2024.

The official further said the seventh National Development Plan has stressed the need to overcome barriers to women’s professional development. Accordingly, the current administration has put supporting women’s entrepreneurship and home business growth on the agenda despite unfair sanctions.

MT/MG