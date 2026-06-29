Pourmousavi appointed Zob Ahan head coach

TEHRAN - Zob Ahan have appointed Sirous Pourmousavi as the club's new head coach following weeks of deliberation by the board of directors.

The experienced Iranian coach takes charge of the Isfahan-based side ahead of the new season, replacing the previous coaching staff.

Pourmousavi brings extensive experience in Iranian football, having previously managed Esteghlal Khuzestan, Foolad Khuzestan, Pars Jonoubi Jam, Naft Masjed Soleyman, and Sanat Naft Abadan.

Zob Ahan will be hoping his experience and familiarity with the Persian Gulf Pro League can help the club enjoy a successful campaign in the 2026/27 season.