Tehran demands US adherence to MoU before any technical discussions begin

TEHRAN - Iran's deputy foreign minister on Monday dismissed reports that technical working groups with Washington would convene this week in Doha, accusing the United States of violating key articles of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding during two days of skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz—violations that were met with a decisive Iranian response.

Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters that "holding technical meetings of the working groups has not been scheduled for this week," contradicting a Truth Social post by U.S. President Donald Trump claiming talks were set for Tuesday. "The first round of technical talks will be held once conditions are met and after agreement is reached on the date and venue," he said.

Gharibabadi's statement came after a Saturday-Sunday confrontation in which Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) naval forces repelled a U.S. attempt to open an unauthorized shipping corridor inside the strait. Under Article 5 of the MoU signed in mid June, ships are only allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian arrangements. Iran fired warning shots at violating vessels during the weekend and appears to have now dismantled the unauthorized route. Following the Iranian shots, the U.S. attacked targets in Iran's southern territory, another violation of the MoU, to which Iran responded with heavy attacks on U.S. military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait.

"Consultations with Qatar are continuing, including efforts to follow up on the implementation of the opposite side's commitments," Gharibabadi said, linking the delay in technical talks directly to Washington's bad-faith implementation of the agreement.

The MoU, brokered by Pakistan, launched a 60-day negotiating clock during the first round of four-way talks in Switzerland on June 21, where the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Araghchi, pressed for full implementation.