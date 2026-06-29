Iran calls for 'Indigenous Persian Gulf Security Framework' during Iraq visit

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to engage in dialogue with the Persian Gulf littoral states to establish a collective regional security mechanism, stressing that any future security architecture should be inclusive, indigenous, and free from the involvement of extra-regional military powers.

Speaking during a meeting with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi in Baghdad on Sunday, Araghchi said recent regional developments underscore the need for all countries in the region to work together toward a comprehensive security framework encompassing political, economic, and development dimensions while excluding foreign military interference.

Describing the recent US and Israeli military aggression against Iran as a 'threat targeting the entire region,' the Iranian foreign minister said Tehran had adopted a responsible diplomatic approach to end the conflict despite 'repeated US violations of its commitments and breaches of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.' He emphasized that lasting peace and stability can only be achieved through a consensus-based regional mechanism built on cooperation among neighboring states.

Al-Aboudi, for his part, praised the longstanding relations between the two neighboring Muslim countries and described Iran’s support for Iraq—particularly during the campaign against the Daesh terrorist group—as unforgettable. The two officials also reviewed bilateral cooperation on border security and discussed the full implementation of the Iran-Iraq security agreement to combat terrorism and strengthen shared security.

Araghchi arrived in Baghdad early Sunday for an official visit to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials on bilateral relations, regional and international developments. During his visit, he met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, and National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi, with discussions focusing on expanding political, economic, security, trade, and cultural cooperation, enhancing coordination on regional issues, and promoting joint efforts to preserve regional peace and stability.

In a separate meeting with Prime Minister al-Zaidi, the Iraqi premier reaffirmed his government’s determination to broaden relations with Iran across all sectors, describing the ties between the two neighboring countries as deep-rooted and strategic. Araghchi, meanwhile, reiterated Tehran’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of continued coordination between the two countries in support of regional security and the fight against terrorism.