Iran marks World Drug Day

TEHRAN – A special ceremony was held in Tehran on Tuesday to mark World Drug Day with President Masoud Pezeshkian and representatives of some foreign countries in attendance.

Every year, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is held on June 26. The day highlights determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

It also provides a great opportunity to expound on the country’s achievements, prevention discourse, innovative approaches in prevention, treatment, and harm reduction fields, and enhance social awareness regarding the consequences of drug use.

Themed "World Drug Problem, Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses", the three-day event focused on the country’s achievements in combating drug trafficking and organized crimes; prevention and treatment policies; programs to strengthen social and cultural discourse on drug use prevention within the framework of family-centered and generation-centered approaches; the policies of the anti-drug headquarters in treatment, rehabilitation, and social reintegration of recovered drug users; and the role of community-based efforts and public participation in combating addiction. Fostering national convergence and developing regional and international cooperation were among other issues, IRIB reported.

The event consisted of different parts, such as unveiling a national plan to combat narcotics and holding specialized and scientific meetings. Moreover, the anti-narcotics headquarters, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, kicked off a national campaign titled ‘students prevention ambassadors’, which aims to raise awareness and empower students to prevent drug use.

As part of the program, the efforts of benefactors, life helpers, and NGOs, as well as martyrs in the fight against narcotics, were lauded.

Iran plays a critical role in the global fight against drugs. Due to its proximity to Afghanistan, the country has constantly faced many challenges. However, counter-narcotics and security forces have done their best, carrying out numerous extensive operations over the years to thwart smugglers and their networks. The martyrdom of 3,800 individuals and the injuries of 12,000 others highlight the country’s determination to combat narcotics and drug-related crimes

Global drug use and the number of drugs on the market have been increasing in the past decades. The century-long dominance of heroin in illicit global opioid markets is increasingly being challenged by changes in the illegal supply of opioids. Production, seizures, and use of cocaine continue to rise, while low costs of manufacture and reduced risks of detection of synthetic drugs are contributing to their increase on illicit drug markets.

Drug trafficking groups are seeking out technological innovation to target new audiences and ensure that drugs increasingly reach their users and help boost their billion-dollar businesses.

Illicit drug markets have always been adapting, and organized crime has always been looking to exploit gaps in governance and regulation.

In response to these challenges, this year’s campaign showcased how the international community, local and national governments, civil society and the public are working together on innovative responses to reduce demand for and supply of illicit drugs and thus mitigate threats.



MT/MG