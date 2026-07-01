‘Iran reshapes trade map with greater focus on northern transport corridors’

TEHRAN- The Deputy Head of Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) has announced a strategic shift in the country's road infrastructure priorities, saying that northern transport corridors have become the focus of development and rehabilitation efforts as Iran gradually redirects its trade from southern ports to northern ports.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Hassan Jahaniyan, Deputy Head of RMTO, discussed the latest developments in Iran's road corridor network, stating that recent changes in transportation and trade have underscored the growing importance of gradually shifting the country's commercial activities from southern ports to northern ports. As a result, the western, northwestern, and northern corridors—alongside the North–South Corridor—have assumed greater strategic significance.

He added that a substantial portion of the organization's operational focus is now directed toward the country's northern and western corridors. Provincial road maintenance teams, he said, are making special efforts to upgrade these routes in response to changing trade patterns, ensuring that freight—particularly shipments destined for provincial capitals—is transported with minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.

Ten key transport corridors prioritized for rehabilitation

The deputy head of RMTO said the organization has placed ten major national transport corridors at the top of its technical and budgetary priorities.

He noted that 282 operational teams are currently carrying out road patching, asphalt resurfacing, installation of traffic signs, and road marking along these routes to facilitate the movement of freight and passengers and improve transit operations.

Jahaniyan explained that corridor highways serve as the country's main arteries for transporting goods and passengers, linking industrial, manufacturing, agricultural, and border centers in each province with the rest of the country while integrating provincial road networks into the national transportation system. Consequently, RMTO's technical planning and budget allocation give special priority to these strategic routes.

He added that developments in Iran's road transportation sector over the past year have highlighted the growing need for more comprehensive technical studies, higher road quality standards, and improved services for road users, particularly along the country's land transport corridors.

Referring to the strategic role of these corridors, Jahaniyan said Iran currently has ten principal transport corridors connecting the north to the south, east to west, as well as linking the country's ports and land and maritime borders. These corridors, he said, have become a primary focus of the organization.

Provincial governors play greater role in project implementation

Jahaniyan also highlighted the role of provincial governors in advancing infrastructure projects. He said that following the delegation of greater authority from the president—particularly to governors of border provinces—the implementation of projects, administrative procedures, and the signing of new contracts have accelerated significantly.

He added that RMTO is making every effort to maximize public satisfaction with road services. In this regard, he thanked the Iranian people for their patience and noted that the organization's 141 hotline remains available to receive public suggestions, complaints, and requests.

Tehran–Bazargan corridor transferred to RMTO

In another part of the interview, Jahaniyan discussed the latest developments regarding the Tehran–Bazargan transport corridor. He said that in response to expectations surrounding this strategic route, as well as following directives from the president and continued follow-up by the governors of East Azerbaijan and Zanjan provinces and members of parliament, the Qazvin–Zanjan–Tabriz Expressway has recently been transferred to the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization.

He added that the necessary funding has been allocated for rehabilitation of the route and that implementation is progressing seriously. At present, approximately six operational teams are working continuously on the project, and according to the organization's schedule, two additional teams will be deployed within the coming week to strengthen operational capacity and accelerate maintenance work along the corridor.

EF/MA