Iran move up in latest FIBA World Ranking

TEHRAN - Iran's men's national basketball team climbed two places in the latest FIBA World Ranking, moving up to 26th in the world following the conclusion of the third window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

According to the updated rankings released by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the United States remain at the top of the standings with 920.7 ranking points. Germany, Serbia, France, Canada, Spain, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, and Lithuania complete the top 10 in that order.

Iran improved to 26th place with 455.7 ranking points, maintaining their position as Asia's fourth-ranked team, behind Australia, Japan, and New Zealand.

The rise in the rankings comes after Iran secured qualification for the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers. Team Melli recorded back-to-back victories over Syria across the second and third qualifying windows, while also claiming an important win against Jordan. Those results played a key role in boosting Iran's position in the global standings.

Looking ahead, Iran face a challenging schedule in the next qualifying window, where they will take on Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines as they continue their campaign for a place at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The latest ranking reflects Iran's strong recent performances and reinforce their status among the leading basketball nations in Asia as the road to the World Cup continues.