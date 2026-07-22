Tehran, Khorgos forge strategic roadmap to boost Iran-China private sector ties

TEHRAN- In a significant development for bilateral economic relations, the heads of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and the Khorgos International Chamber of Commerce convened in the Iranian capital to outline a comprehensive executive roadmap for trade expansion.

The high-profile meetings, which culminated in the official inauguration of the Khorgos representative office at the Tehran Chamber, mark a pivotal shift towards institutionalized cooperation. These efforts are poised to leverage the strategic Khorgos dry port—situated on the China-Kazakhstan border and acting as a vital Eurasian hub—to diversify Iran's trade routes and mitigate pressures on traditional southern maritime pathways, particularly in light of recent geopolitical tensions.

Executive roadmap and joint mechanisms take center stage

During the joint session, Mahmoud Najafi-Arab, Head of the Tehran Chamber, and Ma Fuming, Head of the Khorgos International Chamber, emphasized the urgent need for shared mechanisms in logistics, export development, and market intelligence. Najafi-Arab underscored the necessity of redefining trade corridors, particularly shifting focus towards the North-South Corridor and the Khorgos dry port to counter disruptions in conventional maritime access. He insisted that cooperation must transcend general agreements, calling for operational action plans complete with designated responsibilities and strict timelines. "The traditional routes have faced limitations, and we must utilize alternative capacities, especially in corridors linked to China and Khorgos, to strengthen bilateral trade," Najafi-Arab stated.

Key operational proposals included the formation of a joint export management company, the establishment of a permanent Iranian exhibition hub in Khorgos to showcase domestic products, and the activation of a shared digital platform for precise, up-to-date market data exchange. Najafi-Arab also highlighted significant opportunities for Iranian businesses in the post-war reconstruction phase, particularly in infrastructure, modern warehousing, renewable energy, and export-oriented agriculture. Addressing the concerns of private sector stakeholders, he confirmed that the Chamber is actively working to resolve logistical bottlenecks, reduce transit costs, and smooth out administrative hurdles.

Furthermore, both parties agreed to exchange permanent representative offices. Following the immediate launch of the Khorgos office within the Tehran Chamber premises, a dedicated Tehran Chamber representative is scheduled to be deployed to Khorgos shortly. This reciprocal presence aims to ensure swift coordination, real-time tracking of market developments, and hands-on resolution of trade disputes, effectively transforming sporadic trade interactions into a continuous, organized economic partnership. The establishment of a joint committee to prioritize and implement these agreements was also formally proposed during the discussions.

Logistics hurdles persist as road transport emerges as preferred route

A specialized session hosted by the Transport and Logistics Federation of Iran provided a deep dive into the operational challenges facing cargo transit via Khorgos. Federation members painted a clear picture of the current bottlenecks: rail transport suffers from severe capacity limitations, lengthy container detention at border yards, and cumbersome customs bureaucracy for mixed cargo. In the road transport sector, challenges include a stark shortage of trucks, the absence of a unified coordinating structure for Iranian companies, skyrocketing freight costs, and systemic delays in visa issuance for cross-border drivers. The participants strongly urged the formation of a joint working group involving customs authorities, road maintenance organizations, and private logistics firms to address these obstacles systematically.

In response, Ma Fuming offered a pragmatic assessment of the transport landscape. While acknowledging the growth of rail transit via Khorgos in recent years, he explicitly stated that road transport currently offers superior speed and efficiency for Iranian traders, making it the more suitable option under current conditions. He expressed strong confidence that by operationalizing the recently signed memorandums of understanding, the logistics framework will improve and rail capacities can eventually be expanded once infrastructure restrictions are resolved.

Meanwhile, a parallel meeting between Ma Fuming and Ferial Mostoufi, Vice President of the Tehran Chamber, focused on overarching strategic objectives. Mostoufi stressed that sustainable trade requires a balance of imports and exports, urging that Iranian manufactured goods and agricultural products—especially pistachios and other dried fruits—must have a more prominent presence in the Chinese market. The Chinese delegation, which included investors in machinery, automotive parts, and renewable energy, expressed eagerness for direct engagement. Exploratory discussions also broached the use of modern financial technologies, including intermediary banking mechanisms and the potential use of digital currencies, to facilitate international settlements.

Concluding the high-level engagements, both chambers reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining expert-level dialogues, exchanging trade missions, and identifying joint investment projects. The inauguration of the representative office and the drafting of an executive roadmap are seen as definitive first steps towards ensuring that the vast economic potential between Iran and China is translated into tangible, mutually beneficial outcomes for the private sectors of both nations.

MA