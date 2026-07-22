Iran continue dominance at 2026 Women’s Asian Hockey5s

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Pakistan 4-1 on Day 2 of the 2026 Women’s Asian Hockey5s on Wednesday.

The day’s action began with Iran producing a commanding performance to defeat hosts Oman 11–0. Iran showcased clinical finishing throughout the contest, with Setareh Abedinifar earning the Player of the Match award after an outstanding display.

In the Challenger Pool, Iran secured its second victory of the tournament with a 4–1 win over Pakistan, extending their lead at the top of the standings. Setayesh Zarebidoki delivered another exceptional performance and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Following the conclusion of Day 2, India and China sit level on seven points at the top of the Elite Pool, separated only by goal difference, while Iran lead the Challenger Pool with six points after two consecutive victories.

The tournament continues in Muscat as teams battle for places in the semi-finals and qualification to the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2026.