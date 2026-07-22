"I Will Rebuild You Again, My Homeland": Iranian singer performs on bridge bombed by US

Iranian singer Vahid Taj, accompanied by a group of men and women, performed the patriotic song "I Will Rebuild You Again, My Homeland" on Karaj's B1 Bridge. The performance took place on the B1 Bridge in Karaj, located in Alborz Province, north of Tehran. The bridge, which was on the verge of opening to the public, was struck in two rounds of US airstrikes on March 2. According to official reports, the attacks killed eight civilians and injured 95 others.