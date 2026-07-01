New memoirs chronicle resilience of former POWs

TEHRAN- Two new literary works on Iranian Prisoners of War (POWs) from the Iran-Iraq War, “War in Al-Rashid” and “Sanam,” were unveiled during a ceremony held at Tehran’s Art Bureau on Tuesday. The event was attended by authors, former Iranian Prisoners of War (POWs), and cultural enthusiasts.

The two publications offer intimate glimpses into the lived experiences of former prisoners. “War in Al-Rashid” chronicles the decade-long ordeal of Colonel Mohammad Hassan Hassan-Shahi, while “Sanam” preserves the memories and testimonies of Third Lieutenant Seyyed Mohammad Reza Tadayyon Nabavi.

Opening the ceremony, Sasan Nateq, Director of the Office of Art and Literature of Captivity, contextualized the releases within the current national atmosphere of mourning and resistance, referencing the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and the echoes of the Ramadan War.

He emphasized that the Office prioritizes artistic quality and the creation of exemplary models over the mass production of titles. "The former war prisoners are people of patience and few words," Nateq remarked. "Our mission has been to translate their silence into words—words that will endure as a legacy for future generations."

During the event, Colonel Mohammad Hassan Hassan-Shahi, the narrator of “War in Al-Rashid,” shared harrowing reflections on his ten years in captivity. He spoke of the psychological warfare waged by captors who attempted to erase their identities by listing them as missing in action. However, he noted that the darkness of imprisonment was punctuated by moments of unexpected light. "Our weapon was faith; it was the one thing no one could strip from us," Hassan-Shahi stated, adding that amidst the torture, there remained space for beauty, humor, prayer, and the solace of poetry and literature.

The author of “War in Al-Rashid,” Nabiollah Kohan, recounted the serendipitous origin of the book. Initially intending to write about the martyrs of the Army, Kohan was led to Colonel Hassan-Shahi while researching the life of Martyr Alireza Ayin-Mehr. Following the advice of peers who described the Colonel as a "treasure trove of memories," Kohan conducted over 40 intensive interview sessions in Shiraz to document the Colonel’s journey.

For his part, Seyyed Mohammad Reza Tadayyon Nabavi, the narrator of “Sanam,” discussed the particular agony of being "missing in action." He described the void left in the hearts of families who had no knowledge of their loved ones' survival—a state of limbo that lasted until his eventual return to Iran.

Ebrahim Omidi, the author of “Sanam,” noted the exceptional clarity of Nabavi’s recollections. After consulting several other former prisoners of war who were reluctant to share their trauma, Omidi found in Nabavi a witness with a meticulous memory. The resulting book is the product of fifteen hours of deep dialogue, capturing the intricate details of a life lived under the shadow of enemy captivity.

During the Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988), thousands of Iranian soldiers and civilians were taken as prisoners of war by Iraqi forces. These captives were held in various camps where they faced harsh living conditions and frequent abuse. The process of their repatriation was complex and protracted, with many remaining in captivity for years after the 1988 ceasefire. The experience of these POWs, and the subsequent struggle for their release, has left a significant mark on the social and political landscape of post-war Iran, leading to the establishment of various support systems for the survivors.

SAB/