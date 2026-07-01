Iran-India ties poised for ‘great expansion,’ Pezeshkian tells Modi

TEHRAN — In a high-level telephone conversation on Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Islamic Republic and India possess substantial untapped capacity for deepening bilateral ties, according to an official readout released by the Iranian Presidency.

During the call, President Pezeshkian underscored the two nations’ longstanding heritage of mutual respect and dignified diplomacy, stating that their historical bonds provide a sturdy foundation upon which to expand cooperation across multiple sectors. He further commended India’s “meticulous planning and execution” of the recent BRICS energy ministers’ gathering, describing it as a productive forum that enabled Tehran and New Delhi to advance dialogue on energy collaboration—particularly regarding Iranian crude and petroleum exports.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of a temporary reprieve from U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales, made possible through a recent understanding between Tehran and Washington. In this context, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s steadfast adherence to the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States in mid-June, emphasizing that Tehran will remain committed so long as the U.S. upholds its own end of the accord.

However, the Iranian president did not shy away from addressing regional tensions, pointing to the aggressive U.S.-Israeli actions in March and April that jeopardized shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf. He stressed that both regional actors and the broader international community bear a responsibility to ensure such hostilities are not repeated. “The global order must move toward consolidating a process where aggression and military coercion have no place in international relations,” Pezeshkian declared.

Prime Minister Modi, in turn, expressed New Delhi’s backing for any initiative that fosters stability and peace across West Asia. He extended his condolences over the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and other senior Iranian officials during the aforementioned aggressions, and confirmed that India will dispatch a special delegation to participate in the upcoming funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei next week.

Concluding the conversation, Modi extended a formal invitation to President Pezeshkian to attend an upcoming BRICS leaders’ summit in India.

