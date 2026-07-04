New TV series commemorating Martyred Leader aired on IRIB

TEHRAN- A special series of television plays titled “Didar-e Mah” (“Meeting of the Moon”), based on the life and legacy of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has been broadcast on IRIB Channel 1 throughout the funeral and farewell ceremonies of the late Leader.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Art Bureau, the series was produced by the Sooreh Dramatic Arts Center in collaboration with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). The production is based on authentic and documented accounts of the life of the Martyred Leader.

Focusing on human and social narratives, the series consists of short segments that depict enduring moments from the Leader's daily life, as well as memories and both direct and indirect encounters between the people and the martyred Leader.

The series began broadcasting on Saturday and will continue until July 9. It will be aired every night at 22:00 on IRIB Channel 1, with additional broadcasts throughout the day across various state television networks.

SAB/