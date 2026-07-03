Shakeri appointed as acting head of NPC

TEHRAN- The Minister of Oil, in a decree, appointed Omid Shakeri as the acting head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC).

According to Shana, the text of Mohsen Paknejad's decree states:

"Considering your valuable experiences, commitment, and record, by this decree, while retaining your previous position, you are appointed as the acting head of the National Petrochemical Company.

It is expected that, with trust in Almighty God and utilizing the capabilities of respected colleagues in the petrochemical industry, the precise administration of affairs and the company's missions will be pursued with seriousness.

I wish you success in performing your duties and assigned tasks from the Almighty."

MA