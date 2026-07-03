HAFIZABAD, Pakistan -For months, the entire world has watched two egoistic leaders, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, make decisions that shake the Middle East to its very foundations. But perhaps the real key to understanding them is not politics. It is psychology.

Both men are driven by the same illness: an egoism so deep that they genuinely believe they are writing history with their own hands. Trump was raised with wealth, sent to military school to be “toughened up,” and has spent his life desperately seeking approval from those he claims to despise. Netanyahu grew up in the shadow of a father who taught him that Jews are forever surrounded by enemies and that only ruthless force can ensure survival.

One is a reckless bully who loves to swing a hammer; the other is a cunning survivor who prefers a scalpel. But both share the same delusion: that they are the most unique figures in the world with the power to control anything they wish.

Their relationship has never been a partnership of equals. It is a brutal dance of dominance and submission. Trump has publicly yelled at Netanyahu, called him “crazy and ungrateful,” and even hinted that without American support, Netanyahu could end up in prison. In one heated phone call, Trump reportedly told the Israeli leader he was “crazy” for sabotaging the peace deal with Iran. And Netanyahu, for all his posturing, just takes it. He needs tension to keep his far-right coalition happy; Trump needs de-escalation to address inflation and present voters with economic progress. They are using each other, but neither is really in control. The one who thinks he is the master is actually the puppet.

Now here is the part that should make every Iranian proud. While Trump and Netanyahu were busy posing for photos and making threats, Iran was doing something far smarter. According to a recent report by Drop Site News, Tehran quietly added senior psychologists to its negotiating team. Their job was to study Trump’s mind, his patterns, his triggers, his weaknesses, and then craft every single message Iran sent to him through Qatari and Omani mediators. And guess what? It worked. According to the Drop site report, Trump’s reactions improved noticeably once Iran started incorporating the psychologists’ recommendations into its messages.

While the American president and the Israeli prime minister strut around like giants, Iran’s negotiators were treating them like patients in a psychiatric ward. Iran did not need more missiles or more sanctions. It needed a better understanding of the broken minds sitting across the table. And Iran got it. The Qataris, who mediated much of this, even wrote that the two leaders “can be said to be unbalanced and self-contradictory, characterized by blatant aggression, unbridled vengefulness, and a lust for control.” That is not Iran’s opinion. That is the assessment of a neutral Arab diplomat.

And that is the tragedy of this whole mess. Their egos have already driven a war that many American analysts say the United States was unlikely to win. Former MI6 chief Alex Younger stated in a March 2026 interview that Iran holds the "upper hand" in its ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel. He noted that the U.S. underestimated Tehran, allowing Iran to successfully seize the initiative.

Trump has given Netanyahu every bunker buster bomb he asked for, enabling a brutal campaign against a population with no air defense. Netanyahu, in turn, has pushed Trump to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, pushing the region closer to the edge. They are not strategists; they are arsonists playing with matches in a fuel depot. And while they pretend to be saviors of their people, they are actually leading them into fire, all because they cannot admit that they might have miscalculated.

So what does all this mean for the current situation? It means that power without self-awareness is a weapon that backfires. It means that arrogance is not strength, but a vulnerability that clever adversaries can exploit. Iran did not match their firepower with firepower. It matched their madness with wisdom. Iran brought psychologists to a gunfight, and it won the first round.

Today, as Trump and Netanyahu tighten their grip on each other and drag their nations toward more conflict, Iran stands on solid ground. Iran knows exactly what it is dealing with: two fragile men hiding behind nuclear codes and fighter jets, terrified of looking weak.

The U.S. is a “paper tiger”. Let them rage. Let them threaten. Their words are worthless to Iran. Iran has already proven that it knows how to handle them, not with fear, but with clarity, patience, and a deep understanding of the human weakness that drives their every move. Because the hall of mirrors they have built for themselves will eventually shatter. And when it does, the only question that will remain is how many innocent people will be buried under the broken glass. Iran is ready. The question is whether America and Israel can say the same.

They can’t face themselves, and that scares them most. Firing missiles is easier than self-reflection. Iran did that hard work and is staying calm. America and Israel attack outward because they fear looking inward. You can’t win a war if you’re losing inside. Empires built on pride don’t fade. They shatter. The U.S. has lost its dignity. The so-called superpower is shattered, a clear example of humiliation. Their leaders know this but lack the courage to admit it. So while they keep circling that question, Iran is already ten moves ahead.