Iran, Iraq agree to organize movement of export trucks at Khosravi border

TEHRAN- The manager of Khosravi Customs announced an agreement with the manager of the Mundheriya border in Iraq to organize the movement of export trucks and said that with the implementation of this agreement, export trucks and returning empty trucks will travel on separate routes.

According to an IRNA, Dariush Sadeghi said on Saturday in a joint meeting at the Khosravi border with the manager of the Mundheriya border in Iraq aimed at examining solutions for organizing the movement of trucks carrying export goods and resolving traffic bottlenecks, that based on the agreement, from now on, trucks carrying export goods will move towards Iraq via the Barakat road, and truck traffic will be in two separate outbound and inbound lanes.

He added that previously, trucks carrying export shipments and returning empty trucks from Iraq traveled on a common route, which caused traffic and slowdowns, but with the implementation of this decision, truck traffic will become smoother and the export process will also be facilitated.

The manager of Khosravi Customs stated that this agreement plays an effective role in organizing trade exchanges at the Khosravi border and said that the implementation of this plan will reduce congestion, increase the speed of goods movement, and lead to greater satisfaction among traders, businessmen, and drivers.

He said that the average daily outflow of trucks from this border is currently between 400 and 450 vehicles, and the most important export items from this border include rebar, various kinds of fresh vegetables, dry milk, construction materials, and tiles.

The Khosravi official border crossing is located in the border city of Qasr-e Shirin, is the oldest land border between Iran and Iraq, and is one of the country's most important commercial and pilgrimage crossings. Due to its proximity to Baghdad and the central cities of Iraq, this border is considered one of the most important routes for Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq, with hundreds of trucks carrying export goods passing through it daily.

Khosravi, the oldest and most important crossing from Iran to Iraq in Qasr-e Shirin, Kermanshah, is part of the Silk Road and provides the shortest route to Baghdad (190 kilometers) and Karbala (300 kilometers); with appropriate welfare infrastructure, it plays a vital role in the pilgrimage and commercial communications of the two countries, and the implementation of capotage (customs transit procedures) increases the volume of traffic.

MA