Killers of 'martyred Leader' will face divine and just punishment: Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi

TEHRAN- Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has issued a message ahead of the funeral ceremonies for Iran's martyred Leader, declaring that those responsible for his killing, along with the deaths of military commanders, officials, civilians, and children, 'will not escape divine punishment or just retribution.'

In the statement, Makarem Shirazi said the farewell and funeral ceremonies have renewed the nation's grief over the loss of 'the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.' He said the expected large public turnout would demonstrate the Iranian people's loyalty to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, the resilience of the nation and the broader Muslim community, and their commitment to continuing the path of martyrs.

The senior cleric stressed that the conflict should not be regarded as over, arguing that the confrontation with the 'front of global arrogance' continues. He warned that promoting despair, weakness, or pessimism, or undermining the morale of the public, state officials, and the armed forces, would serve the enemies' interests and run counter to the national interests. At the same time, he said hope and perseverance should be accompanied by a realistic understanding of the situation on the ground, describing patience and steadfastness as essential factors in overcoming difficult trials.

Reiterating his earlier remarks, Makarem Shirazi said those responsible for the 'great crime' would face both divine punishment and fair justice, adding that the victims' blood 'will not be wasted.'

He further stated that the Muslim community would pursue justice for the victims within the framework of Islamic law and the law.

The message also called on government officials, the armed forces, and decision-makers to rely on faith, national capabilities, and public resilience while confronting external threats. He urged them to act with prudence, strength, and vigilance across military, diplomatic, and other arenas, arguing that experience has shown any retreat before an aggressor only encourages further aggression and excessive demands.

Makarem Shirazi also emphasized that the Islamic Republic is founded on the principle of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist), describing it as the cornerstone of national unity, the protector of the interests of the Muslim community, and a key pillar of the country's political system. He said adherence to this principle is a collective responsibility essential to safeguarding both Islam and Iran.

Highlighting the importance of domestic cohesion, the cleric said preserving national unity and solidarity is more critical than ever. He warned that differences of points of view should not be allowed to create division or weaken the country's internal front. He also urged officials to intensify efforts to address public concerns and serve the people sincerely.

According to the statement, funeral, farewell, and burial ceremonies for the "martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution" are scheduled to take place from July 4 to July 9 in Tehran, Qom, Karbala, Najaf, and Mashhad.

