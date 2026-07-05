Jameh Mosque of Dezful: An architectural treasure in Iran’s city of bricks

TEHRAN - Jameh Mosque of Dezful is one of the oldest and most significant Islamic monuments in southwestern Iran.

Located in the historic heart of Dezful, the mosque reflects the city’s rich architectural heritage and centuries-long cultural history, making it an essential destination for visitors exploring the region.

Known as the “City of Bricks,” Dezful is celebrated for its distinctive brick architecture and intricate decorative craftsmanship. Built during the early centuries of the Islamic era, the Jameh Mosque is a remarkable blend of Sasanian architectural traditions and the indigenous building style of Dezful. Over the centuries, the mosque has undergone several restorations, particularly during the Safavid and Qajar periods, while preserving its historical character.

The mosque features a spacious central courtyard, with its main prayer hall situated on the southern side and constructed primarily of stone. Much of the mosque’s colorful tile decoration dates from the Qajar era and is adorned with elegant Kufic inscriptions and geometric motifs. The sanctuary is crowned by a beautifully crafted brick dome, while its exquisitely decorated stucco mihrab (prayer niche) is considered one of the building’s finest artistic features.

Among the mosque’s most distinctive elements are its underground Shavadan chambers. These interconnected, doorless rooms were ingeniously designed to provide relief from Dezful’s intense summer heat. Built near the Dez River, the chambers benefit from naturally cool temperatures.

Their thick brick and adobe walls provide excellent thermal insulation, while carefully positioned openings in the courtyard and roof allow natural light and ventilation, demonstrating the remarkable environmental engineering of traditional Iranian architecture.

The mosque’s entrance and twin minarets are believed to date from the twelfth century AH and were inspired by the architectural style of the ancient Karkheh Palace.

These later additions complement the mosque’s earlier structure and further enrich its architectural significance.

Situated within Dezful’s historic quarter, the mosque can easily be visited alongside other notable landmarks, including Tizno House and the traditional Dezful Bazaar, offering travelers a comprehensive experience of the city’s cultural heritage.

The mosque was officially registered as one of Iran’s national heritage monuments in November 1936, recognizing its outstanding historical and architectural value.

The ancient city of Dezful, located in Khuzestan province, is among the oldest urban centers in the region. Archaeological studies by the German historian and archaeologist Walther Hinz suggest that the ancient Elamite capital of Awan was located in the area. The city’s name is believed to derive from a Sasanian bridge built across the Dez River by Shapur II, further highlighting Dezful’s deep historical roots. Together, the city’s ancient heritage and the architectural splendor of Jameh Mosque make Dezful one of Iran’s most rewarding destinations for travelers interested in history, architecture, and culture.

AM