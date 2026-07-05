UNICEF, Health Ministry equip six health centers in Chabahar

TEHRAN – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in cooperation with the Health Ministry has equipped six primary health care service delivery points in Chabahar to improve health service access and quality for 9,906 local residents, particularly children and mothers.

Funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea, the program focuses on providing essential equipment to selected health centers, houses and, posts that were previously unable to offer full services to children and families in remote areas, UNICEF website announced in a press release on July 1.

Essential care for children and mothers

The initiative addresses the immediate needs of whole population with focus on boys, girls, and pregnant women in underserved communities. By equipping these service delivery points, the project ensures that the target groups can receive Routine immunizations: Protecting them from childhood diseases; Growth monitoring: Tracking nutrition and physical development; Maternal health services: Supporting safe pregnancies and healthy outcomes for newborns; and Full package of primary health care services.

Early detection for children with disabilities

With the full package of the new equipment, health workers can now provide full PHC services include conducting early screenings for developmental delays. Identifying these needs early allows families to receive timely counseling and referrals to specialized care, ensuring no child is left behind.

Reducing travel for families

In the scattered rural settlements of Chabahar, families often had to travel long distances beyond national standards to reach a functioning PHC clinic. This journey often led to delays in treatment or may skip the necessary services.

By reactivating five health houses/ posts and one rural comprehensive health center, UNICEF and its partners are bringing quality healthcare closer to home. This intervention reduces the burden on overcrowded facilities and ensures that families in hard-to-reach areas can access the care they need, when they need it.